Netflix has also announced additional voice actors for the new animated series.

Netflix has unveiled the main trailer for their upcoming animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation from showrunner Kevin Smith. While the first teaser focused on the action of the sequel series, this latest trailer digs deeper into the actual story we can expect when the show debuts later this month.

The trailer tells us that Eternia, the first planet in all of creation, has lost its magic. If Eternia rots and dies, then the whole universe will go with it. The trailer mostly focuses on Prince Adam (Chris Wood), Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar), and includes the return of Skeletor (Mark Hamill). Of course, the new trailer has plenty of action as well, concluding with Prince Adam transforming into He-Man.

In addition to the new trailer, Netflix has also revealed three new members of the voice cast: Dennis Haysbert (King Grayskull), Adam Gifford (Vikor), and Jay Tavare (Wundar).

The previously announced voice cast for Masters of the Universe: Revelation includes Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Steven Root (Battle Cat), Griffin Newman (Orko), Justin Long (Roboto), and Jason Mewes (Stinkor).

In addition to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Netflix will also debut Revelations: The Master of the Universe Revelation Aftershow, which will be a 25-minute episode hosted by Smith, executive producer and Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David, and Tiffany Smith, who will voice Andra. The special will also include several of the voice actors from the series, including Hamill, Wood, Gellar, Headey, Mewes, and more.

All five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation’s Part One debuts on Netflix on July 23. Check out the new trailer below.

