Even if he hadn’t rose to fame as science-fiction boy wonder Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill would certainly have a place in Hollywood history as one of the most prolific voice actors of his generation. The Star Wars star has provided voices for everything from Scooby Doo to Batman to Spider-Man, fueling the imaginations of an entire generation — and now, he’s taking on another iconic character, providing a voice for Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe reboot.

Netflix has released new behind-the-scenes footage of Hamill and Lena Headey recording for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, taking over the voices of Skeletor and Evil-Lyn, the archenemies of He-Man determined to rule the universe. Hamill brings a craggly, strained sound to his version of Skeletor, recording and re-recording a scene for the animated series, in an attempt to get just the right tone of evil in his words before the clip shows off the final cut, celebrating the release of Revelation: Part 2 on Netflix on November 23.

Hamill takes over the role of Skeletor from Alan Oppenheimer, who voiced the skeletal antagonist in the 1983 animated series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, for which Revelation serves as a direct sequel. He is the fifth actor to portray Skeletor since the character’s inception in 1981, following not only Oppenheimer but also Frank Langella, Campbell Lane, and Brian Dobson in lending his voice to the classic 80s villain.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation was announced in 2019, a project developed by Kevin Smith in order to resolve a number of storylines from the original 1983 television series, picking up where many of the characters’ journeys left off. With no connection to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, the successful Netflix series developed from a different Masters spinoff, Revelation features the voices of Chris Wood, Liam Cunningham, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Conroy, and Phil LaMarr, among others.

Both parts of Masters of the Universe: Revelation are available to stream on Netflix now. Check out the new behind-the-scenes footage below:

