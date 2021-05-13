Netflix and Mattel Television have released first-look photos as well as an official release date for their highly-anticipated new animated series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. This announcement came in tandem with the confirmation that Mattel would be unveiling a brand-new Masterverse™ toy line.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be a direct sequel to the 1983 series, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Directed by Kevin Smith, and animated by Powerhouse Animation Studios, who have previously worked on Netflix's Castlevania, Revelation will be an adult take on these characters. This expansive series will include characters that only appeared in Mattel toys and comics. The series is just one of two He-Man series in development at Netflix.

Smith said of Master of the Universe: Revelation:

Narratively our show is set up as the next episode in the legacy ‘80s animated series that aired from 1983-1985. This is a continuation of that story. We're playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines. Visually we also made the conscious decision to lean into the MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE line of toys for inspiration as well. Mattel owns this entire vast library of that artwork, so right away we wanted the show to open with classic pieces of that artwork. Mattel has been committed to this look since they first started as a toy line in the '80s, and now we’re leaning into it and honoring it.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation also has an impressive voice cast, which includes Chris Wood (Prince Adam / He-Man), Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Steven Root (Battle Cat), and Griffin Newman (Orko). Smith also includes some of his frequent collaborators in the show, including Jason Mewes (Stinkor), Justin Long (Roboto), and his daughter Harley Quinn Smith (Ilena).

Smith serves as showrunner on the series, and executive produces alongside Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe). Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) serves as producer. Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen) write for the show, with Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) composing the score.

Part 1 of the series, consisting of five episodes, will premiere July 23 on Netflix. Check out the official first-look images below:

Here's the official synopsis for Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

