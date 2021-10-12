Netflix has released a new poster for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 that reveals when the second half of the limited series is coming to the streaming platform. Continuing from where Part 1 left off, the final episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will have the heroes of Eternia banding together to stop Skeletor, now in possession of the Sword of Power. Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 arrives on Netflix on November 23.

Created by Kevin Smith (Clerks), Masters of the Universe: Revelation brings back the 80s characters created by Mattel Television to sell toys. But, much more than a cash grab, the two-part series was positively received by both critics and fans of the franchise.

In his review of the show, our very own Rafael Motamayor said that “whether you're a longtime fan or just hungry for a unique blend of sci-fi and fantasy, this show offers an exhilarating adventure that justifies the era of the legacyquel.”

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ Kevin Smith on 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation,' Treating He-Man Like Shakespeare, and What Made Him Cry

Animated by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania), Masters of the Universe: Revelation cast includes Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Chris Wood (Prince Adam), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Tiffany Smith (Andra), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Steven Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor), and Tony Todd (Scare Glow). With so much talent involved, it is no wonder the series is already a success, with the promise of an epic conclusion coming later this year.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 arrives on Netflix on November 23. Check the new poster and the official synopsis for Part 2 below:

The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ First Trailer for Netflix's 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' Series Reveals the Animated Reboot

Share Share Tweet Email

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer Reveals Holiday Hijinks and a McCallister Family Easter Egg A wave of nostalgia just in time for the holidays.

Read Next