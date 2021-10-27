The epic conclusion of 'Masters of the Universe' comes to Netflix on November 23rd.

Netflix has released the trailer for the much-anticipated Master of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 and it is a doozy. The trailer picks up where part one left off, with Skeletor in possession of the Power Sword and ready to claim the power of Greyskull for himself. In this second part, the heroes of Eternia must combine their powers to fight evil.

The series stars Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Heady (Evil-Lyn), Chris Wood (Prince Adam), and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela. In addition to the new trailer, Netflix has also announced three new cast members joining the series, as Method Man (Clamp Champ), Dee Bradley Baker (Savage He-Man), and Danny Trejo (Ramm Man) will be making their debut in Part 2.

Kevin Smith, who is an executive producer and showrunner of the revival, came under fire after the release of the first part of the series as within the first episode the much-beloved He-Man, sacrificed himself to save all of Eternia, passing the protagonist and central focus baton to Teela. Fans were split down the middle, they believed, based on the marketing of the first trailer, that this new iteration would be He-Men-centric and continue the stories from 40 years ago.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2's Epic Poster Reveals a Release Date on Netflix

Smith, speaking with Variety at the time, said:

“I see people online go, ‘Hey man, they're getting rid of He-Man! Like, you really ****ing think Mattel Televisions, who hired me and paid me money, wants to do a ****ing ‘Masters of the Universe” show without He-Man? Grow the ***up man. Like, that blew my mind, bunch of people being like, ‘Oh, I smell it. This is a bait and switch.”

With this latest trailer, He-Man is clearly back and still has the power of Greyskull. Master of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 will stream the final five episodes of the season on November 23, 2021. Check out the trailer for Part 2 below.

Here is the synopsis for Part Two of Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

The war for Eternia continues in the second part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off. With Skeletor now wielding the Sword of Power, the weary heroes of Eternia must band together to fight back against the forces of evil in a thrilling and epic conclusion to the two-part series.

KEEP READING: Kevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Shortened ‘Good Will Hunting’s Release to Mess With Robin Williams’ Deal

'Dune: Part Two’ Officially Announced, and It’s All Because of Desert Power The film will be released in 2023.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email