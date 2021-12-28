One of the biggest Hollywood trends of the past 20 years is the gritty reboot, the idea of taking an established franchise, usually one that was originally meant for young audiences, and repainting them with a darker palette and enough violence and mature content to sell the idea that this is not your daddy's X. But where most gritty reboots try too much to distance themselves from the original to appeal to new grown-up audiences, Masters of the Universe: Revelation proposes a different approach— being a sequel first, and a reboot second.

The new adult animated show by Kevin Smith does follow many of the tropes of the gritty reboot: it kills major characters, has bigger stakes, a more dangerous tone than the original, and a darker color palette. But rather than shamefully hide its influence and pretend the '80s He-Man cartoon never existed, it relishes in that nostalgia and assumes the audience either grew up owning all the He-Man toys and watching the cartoon on Saturday mornings or is at least a fan of Lord of the Rings adult animated fantasy shows like Castlevania. Sure, the innocent tone of the cartoon, its goofy dialogue and many, many PSAs are gone, but the characters remain the same, the world is largely the same, and the hopeful tone is still there, but Revelation has something no ‘80s cartoon meant to sell toys ever had: continuity and consequence.

Many gritty reboots also serve as prequels to their source material, using the iconography that made the source material popular enough to warrant a reboot in order to draw in old fans with the promise of a fresh take on a familiar story, while carving a vastly different narrative that avoids ever turning its main character into what longtime fans are actually there to see. Arrow spent 8 seasons telling a grounded, darker story of Green Arrow, with plenty of easter eggs and references for comicbook fans, while never truly embracing the full iconography and essence of the character, like Oliver's often-teased goatee. Likewise, this year's Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins spent the entire movie struggling with wanting to tell a new story while also delivering fan service, ultimately baiting fans with brief references to the character they know while delivering a character and a story so far removed from the original that it no longer bears any similarity or attachment — or even excitement for newcomers hoping to see what all the fuss was about.

Revelation goes the opposite way, establishing from its opening scene that this is still very much the same universe, the same characters, and the same narrative from 40 years ago, with the first episode starting out like any other classic episode of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, with Castle Grayskull under attack by Skeletor and his evil forces, and He-Man and his allies ready to defeat them once again. But then Skeletor himself points out the passage of time and acknowledges that yes, he's failed repeatedly in the past (about 130 times, in fact), right before he incinerates Moss Man, forces He-Man to actually use his sword as a weapon and stab his skull-faced archenemy, unleashing a cataclysmic event that results in He-Man’s death as well as the end of all magic in Eternia.

Like most gritty reboots, the darker tone is very much the whole point of Revelations, but rather than using that as a jumping point to tell a new story that appeals to modern storytelling sensitivities, the tone is here to serve the overall He-Man franchise, imagining what would happen if the '80s show didn't have to hit the reset button after every episode, and was allowed to serve a more mature audience in addition of its toy-buying young target audience.

Killing legacy characters is one way to add gravitas to your reboot, though some movies take this to mean that shock value is enough to make a good story — like the pointless death of Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen in Batman V. Superman. Smith uses gruesome deaths and graphic violence delivered via exquisite action animation in Revelation, sure, but it is more interested in using that violence to focus on how the characters fans have followed since the '80s react and change to the deaths of their friends. Take the apparent death of Adam in the beginning, and how much of Part One focuses on its emotional aftermath for the other characters like Teela, Orko and Man-At-Arms and how it affects them throughout the season. But even without killing characters, the show deepens its cast and adds dimensions to what were previously mostly archetypes.

Take the way the show treats Orko. If you've never seen an episode of the old He-Man cartoon and aren't aware of the blue-skinned trollan's reputation as a clumsy fool, Revelation fills you in on what you need to know via other characters’ reactions to Orko's stupidity. But if you have even an ounce of familiarity with the character, and the 130 episodes of him being nothing but dumb comic relief who is always messing up the plan with his weak magic, the show quickly layers on details that Orko into a tragic hero. Revelation gives Orko something few cartoons from the '80s had — pathos, as the wizard reveals he suffers from self-loathing and imposter syndrome due to being part of He-Man's inner circle despite his weak powers. Revelation isn't retconning or ignoring anything from the original show; it takes everything that came before and recontextualizes it to add depth to the story and characters.

If you didn't grow up with Masters of the Universe, it may take some time getting used to the character dynamics, as the show literally throws you at the tail end of a decades' long story. It is indeed the show's greatest achievement that it manages to tell a compelling story even if your only knowledge of the franchise is the "HEYYEYAAEYAAAEYAEYAA" meme, and it is mostly due to the choice of making Teela the main character. Rather than focusing on He-Man, like any other iteration of the Masters of the Universe franchise, the emotional crux of the story is Teela being the only person in her close group of friends and comrades who doesn't know Adam is also the mighty He-Man.

That betrayal drives her character arc through the first season of the show, and you don't need to have seen 130 episodes of the cartoon to see the pain it causes her to realize every one of her friends was trusted with this secret, except her. Likewise, the new episodes are mostly about her relationship with the Sorceress of Castle Greyskull and the impact that has on her life. Knowing who Mer-Man, Scare Glow, or Tri-Klops are can help, sure, but only in that the show is counting on that familiarity to turn into instant glee; without it, they are but strange-looking supporting characters in an already epic adventure about putting the world back to normal after the bad guys win.

And yet, unlike the vast majority of gritty reboots which scowl at the idea of laughter or silliness, Revelation is not afraid to get silly. Because the show is taking everything that came before as part of its story, that includes visual gags and goofy villains. As menacing as Mark Hamill's Skeletor is, he embraces the more cartoony side of the villain, constantly calling his enemies boob, making mistakes and embarrassing himself.

The concept of a gritty reboot has become loaded to some people due to how often they end up as mere shadows of their source material that add very little to the overall franchise while failing to convince newcomers to become invested in the story. Masters of the Universe: Revelation breaks away from this trend by treating the original toy commercial disguised as a cartoon and its characters seriously and only updating it to appeal to modern storytelling sensitivities of the binge-watching era, adding pathos and consequences to the story while replacing the original’s rotoscope animation for sharper 2D, CG animation to carve out its own identity.

This makes the show more compelling viewing experiences, even for newcomers, because it doesn't try to convince you that He-Man was once a popular franchise, it just focuses on telling a high-stakes animated story of saving the universe and trust that is enough of a hook—and by the power of Grayskull, it is.

