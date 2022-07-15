Once again, Mondo has trusted Collider to exclusively reveal some new collectors’ items that are being released soon to SDCC. This time, Masters of the Universe: Revelations fans can get excited with a slate of new merch that is coming their way. For their next release inspired by the franchise, Mondo is treating fans to a brand-new poster, a vinyl record, and a Skeletor 1/6 scale figure.

The original animated series Masters of the Universe centered around the eternal conflict between He-Man and his archenemy Skeletor. Even though it had a short run, the series managed to conquer a massive fan base that is still loyal to this day – they are also living through a great revival phase, as Netflix has released several titles related to the franchise and a feature film is also on the works, hailing from The Lost City duo of directors Aaron and Adam Nee, and with Kyle Allen (West Side Story) attached to play He-Man.

The poster depicts series villain Skeletor in front of Castle Grayskull, but in a pose that’s normally associated with He-Man: Skeletor is holding up his Power Sword and invoking the power of Grayskull, and obviously seems pretty happy about it. Along with the poster, Mondo will also launch the Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Volume 1 soundtrack, with Bear McCreary Artwork by Florian Bertmer. The special (and limited) pop-up gatefold edition features a pop-up paper model of Castle Grayskull. It will become available as early as July 20, and you’ll be able to own it for $50.

The Skeletor 1/6 scale model will be an SDCC exclusive, and will be released in a limited edition of 2000 copies. The model is a buffed-up Skeletor (as seen in Masters of the Universe: Revelations), and it comes with four different sets of hands and faces, so you can put him in whatever threatening pose you’d like. The model also comes with Skeletor’s signature Havoc staff with a goat skull on its end, and also his Power Sword.

The Mondo collection is mainly inspired by Masters of the Universe: Revelations, the Netflix animated series that serves as a sequel of sorts to the original show. Last week, the streamer announced that a follow-up series called Masters of the Universe: Revolution is coming soon to the platform. The announcement was made during Netflix’s event Geeked Week with the unveiling of a chilling poster.

You can check out details from the new Masters of the Universe Mondo releases below:

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATIONS

Artwork by Florian Bertmer

24”x36” Screenprint

Edition of 220

$55

*Available at Mondo booth (#5137) on Wednesday, July 20

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATIONS Soundtrack

Masters of the Universe: Revelation - Volume 1 Netflix Original Series Soundtrack 2XLP Music by Bear McCreary Artwork by Florian Bertmer Limited Pop-Up gatefold edition $50

Available at Mondo booth (#5137) on Wednesday, July 20

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATIONS - Skeletor Figure

Masters of the Universe: Revelations - Skeletor 1/6 Scale Figure SDCC Exclusive $220

Limited Edition Size: 2000

Sculpt by May Thamtarana

Paint by Mark Bristow and Hilary Arce

Packaging Art by Florian Bertmer

Packaging Layout by Mike Bonanno

Photography by Raúl Barrer

Product Includes:

Regular Portrait

Skeletor Figure

Angry Portrait

Scared Portrait

Smug Portrait

Power Sword

Havoc Staff

Havoc Staff Bladed Tip

8 Interchangeable Hands

Figure Stand

Available for pre-order on mondoshop Wednesday, July 20, and is expected to ship on February 2023. Check out the trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation below: