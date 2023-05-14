Just in time for Meg Foster's birthday, Netflix is gifting her a trip back to Eternia as part of the cast of Masters of the Universe: Revolution. The actress, who portrayed Skeletor's right-hand woman Evil-Lyn in the 1987 Masters of the Universe film starring Dolph Lundgren, will lend her voice to a new villain in the series - the ancient sorceress of technology Motherboard.

Motherboard was briefly revealed at the end of Revolution's predecessor, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Skeletor confronted his cybernetically enhanced lackeys who joined the cult which worships the mechanical being only to end up infected by the techno-organic virus himself, setting up a whole new spin on the villain's conflict with He-Man. Her awakening at the end of the series also hearkened to the arrival of Hordak, the She-Ra: Princess of Power big bad that set the Cult of Motherboard in motion. Motherboard figures to be at the heart of the battle for the soul of Eternia as the cult looks to extinguish all magic in favor of mechanical might.

Netflix has been quiet about exactly what Revolution will be about other than it being a classic He-Man and Skeletor clash with magic and technology fighting for control of Eternia. Created by Kevin Smith, Revelation brought fans back to Eternia for a beautifully-animated and action-packed adventure that serves as a more adult-oriented follow-up to the classic 1983 series complete with a killer soundtrack by Bear McCreary. Reviews lauded the series for how it updated the admittedly corny Mattel action-figure franchise for the 21st century, prompting Netflix to order the follow-up with Smith once again at the helm.

Image via Netflix

Foster Returns to Eternia Alongside a Powerful Cast

Foster brings a long resume to the table beyond her role in Masters of the Universe. Just a year after starring opposite Lundgren's He-Man and Frank Langella's Skeletor, she'd land a major role in the Roddy Piper and Keith David classic They Live by horror legend John Carpenter. She's also appeared as a guest in an eye-popping number of classic shows from Barnaby Jones and The Six Million Dollar Man all the way to Xena: Warrior Princess in 2000. Her acting career was put on pause for about a decade following her appearance on the Lucy Lawless-led series, but she'd eventually return for more guest appearances and a few sizable film roles including in Rob Zombie's The Lords of Salem.

There's no confirmation on exactly who's returning for Revolution, but Foster would fit right in with the powerhouse cast of the first series. Chris Wood led Revelation as He-Man with Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Tiffany Smith as Andra, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Steven Root as Cringer, Diedrich Bader as King Randor, and Tony Todd as Scare Glow. Sarah Michelle Gellar originally played Teela in the critically-acclaimed series, but she's stepped down for the sequel leaving Supergirl star Melissa Benoist to take the role. William Shatner is also slated to voice a character in the series, though his role remains a mystery.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is currently slated to debut on Netflix in 2024. Check out the trailer for the first series below.