Mattel has revealed today that Melissa Benoist has joined the voice cast of Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revolution as Teela. Revolution is a new limited series set to follow the events of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the critically acclaimed show produced by Kevin Smith and Powerhouse Animation Studios.

Released in 2021, the ten episodes of Revelation served as a spiritual sequel to Filmation’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which originally aired between 1983 and 1985. Drawing from unresolved stories from Filmation’s series, Revelation took us back to Eternia to watch a beautifully crafted tale of unbounded ambitions and the weight of legacy. Revelation received raving reviews that praise the series for appealing to long-term fans and newcomers willing to explore a new fantasy setting. Thanks to its success, Netflix ordered a sequel series, Revolution, which is set to debut in 2024.

A classic character since the conception of Mattel’s famous line of toys, Teela is the Captain of the Royal Guard at the palace of Eternos and the woman responsible for training Adam, unaware that the prince’s alter ego is the hero He-Man. Teela plays a central role in Revelation, as part of the story is told through her perspective as she tries to understand the secrets surrounding the coveted Sword of Power. In the series, she was voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar, who we now know is not coming back for Revolution.

Even though Gellar is not coming back as Teela, she’ll be replaced by a formidable star. Gellar has played the part of Kara Danvers through all six seasons of Supergirl and appeared in movies such as Whiplash and Danny Collins. Masters of the Universe: Revolution marks the third partnership between Gellar and producer Smith, as she was previously part of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and Clerks III. Talking about joining the upcoming series, Gellar said: “I jumped at the opportunity to work alongside my friend, Kevin Smith and join the Revolution family as another bold and fearless heroine. I look forward to sharing the next evolution of Teela’s story with fans.”

Fred Soulie, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Mattel Television, also added:

“On the heels of our 40th anniversary, He-Man is more prevalent in pop culture than ever before, which is why we’re especially excited to bring the force that is Melissa Benoist into the fold. Melissa already exemplifies every aspect of Teela’s formidable personality, and we know that she will continue to showcase the same heart as she did in Supergirl, providing audiences with a new iteration of a classic character synonymous with strength and heroism.”

What’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution About?

So far, Netflix has been keeping quiet about Masters of the Universe: Revolution. All we know is that the upcoming series will be a classic Skeletor vs. He-Man story in which magic and technology will clash for the future of Eternia. There’s still no confirmation of which voice cast members of Masters of the Universe: Revelation might return for the sequel series. Revelation also starred Mark Hamill (Skeletor), Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Chris Wood (Prince Adam), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Tiffany Smith (Andra), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Steven Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor), and Tony Todd (Scare Glow).

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will come to Netflix sometime in 2024.