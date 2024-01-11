The Big Picture Skeletor returns with a technological upgrade in a new Masters of the Universe: Revolution poster.

He-Man and his allies, including Teela as the new Sorceress, must confront the combined forces of Skeletor and Hordak to protect Castle Grayskull.

The series features a talented voice cast and is brought to life by Powerhouse Animation Studios, known for their work on Netflix shows like Castlevania.

Evil is fast approaching Eternia once more. Netflix will soon release Masters of the Universe: Revolution, the sequel series to Kevin Smith's acclaimed He-Man revival Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and with it comes a vastly improved Skeletor (Mark Hamill). At the end of Revelation, he was brought into the villainous Motherboard's (Meg Foster) fold and given a technological upgrade in preparation for the ultimate battle with his old foe Adam (Chris Wood). To celebrate the show's arrival on the platform this month, Netflix shared a new poster by Nathan Baertsch featuring a menacing Skeletor looming over He-Man and his allies alongside fellow supervillains Motherboard and Hordak (Keith David).

Revolution will pick up in the aftermath of Revelation Part 2, though it marks the beginning of a new storyline as Eternia faces the combined technological threat of Skeletor and Motherboard all as the demonic Hordak and the Horde Empire finally make their presence known as well. The poster makes the threat very apparent with the three villains towering in front of a burning red sky and Castle Grayskull in the background. With an army at their sides, including other villains like Scare-Glow (Tony Todd), they're the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced and the seat of power at Grayskull is once again at risk of falling into their clutches.

He-Man has no shortage of allies at his side either, though. He's seen in the poster rising against the villains with his sword raised high while flanked by fellow heroes and astride his trusty steed, Battle Cat (Stephen Root). Among those fighting with Adam in Revolution will be familiar faces like Andra (Tiffany Smith), Orko (Griffin Newman), Duncan, aka the original Man-at-Arms (Liam Cunningham), and Roboto (Justin Long) alongside some newcomers. The most important of those allies will be Teela, now voiced by Melissa Benoist, who is on a journey of her own for the secrets of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke. As the new Sorceress, she'll be key to Eternia's chances as she looks to rebuild a magical realm and wield her enhanced powers against the encroaching forces of evil.

'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' Features an Animation Dream Team

Smith is back in the saddle as the series executive producer while Powerhouse Animation Studios continues to bring the series to life. Powerhouse has become a favorite on Netflix, lending its talents to Castlevania and its sequel series Castlevania: Nocturne, Blood of Zeus, and Skull Island. The studio has similarly helped He-Man come a long way from the 1980s series, revolutionizing the franchise for the modern day and earning plenty of praise along the way. Revolution hopes to keep the momentum going and give fans another magical nostalgic journey, even if there's some lingering frustration over the cancelation of Adam and Aaron Nee's live-action Masters of the Universe movie.

The starry cast this time around will also feature the talents of Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, and Alicia Silverstone, with Star Trek veteran William Shatner also aboard in an undisclosed role. Smith also brought his daughter, Harley Quinn Smith, onto the production to play Illena, one of several new characters viewers can expect to see in Revolution.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution streams on Netflix on January 25. Read our guide here for more information on the series and check out the new poster above.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire! Release Date January 25, 2024 Creator Kevin Smith Cast Melissa Benoist Mark Hamill , Meg Foster , chris wood , Tony Todd

