During today’s Drop 01 online event, Netflix treated fans of Masters of the Universe: Revolution to an action-packed clip that shows He-Man facing off against his enemy Scare-Glow. The series hails from the mind of world-famous geek Kevin Smith (Clerks), who executive produces the project. Once again, the story centers around He-Man’s efforts to protect Eternia from evil forces led by his long-time enemies.

The clip showcases a battle in which Scare-Glow (voiced by Tony Todd) seems to have an upper hand over He-Man (Chris Wood) since he’s able to transform into a massive spider-like creature that moves around faster than anyone can catch him. At the same time, He-Man is unfazed by Scare-Glow’s transformation and just soldiers on with the power of Grayskull. The animation still looks great and invites Masters of the Universe fans for another wild ride.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is a follow-up to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, another Netflix series that brought fans back to Eternia in order to revive their childhood nostalgia. Both series serve as a follow-up to the classic 1980s 2D animation and chronicle the search for the Sword of Power and other mystical artifacts after Skeletor badly damaged Eternia and kept magic in unusual patterns in the kingdom.

The clip is great to build anticipation for Masters of the Universe: Revolution but also to keep fans of the franchise at bay, since they are not happy with Netflix for cancelling the live-action movie that was well under development and had even cast its lead actor. The movie’s duo of directors Adam and Aaron Nee had already talked to Collider about their excitement to bring the story to life and teased that it would be “colorful, vibrant, fun, and irreverent.”

The cancelation still rings a little weird for Masters of the Universe fans, since the streamer has produced a slate of content that originated from the He-Man stories, including 3D-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. A live-action movie would certainly be a way to draw fans of the franchise back in once and for all, but it seems that for now, we’ll have to wait to see what happens with the live-action franchise.

The voice cast of Masters of the Universe: Revolution also features Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Duncan, Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) as Teela, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Majestra, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless) as Queen Marlena, Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Skeletor and the legendary Meg Foster as Motherboard.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is set to premiere in 2024. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the streamer. You can check out the clip below: