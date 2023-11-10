The Big Picture The teaser trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution reveals a new and improved Skeletor, voiced by Mark Hamil.

He-Man is not alone in his fight to save Eternia, as Sorceress Teela embarks on a mission to rebuild the magic realm through the secret of Snake Magic.

Hordak, the leader of the Horde Empire, is returning as the ruthless threat to Castle Grayskull, as narrated by Hordak himself in the teaser.

A couple of months ago, Netflix allowed fans to have a sneak peek of their upcoming Masters of the Universe: Revolution series. During its fan event Geeked Week, the streamer decided to give us an extra taste with a teaser trailer and – finally – a release window for the show, which is surprisingly close: We’re returning to Eternia in January 2024!

The teaser trailer reveals the new and improved Skeletor (voiced by Mark Hamill), who has equipped himself with the might of Motherboard (Meg Foster) – which essentially means that technology will put the villain and mighty Prince Adam/He-Man (Chris Wood) in a good old magic vs. technology combat. Once again, Skeletor aims for the heart of Eternia and wants to take over Castle Grayskull, and he enlists the help of Scare-Glow (Tony Todd), which we’ve seen battle He-Man in the previously released sneak peek.

The Masters of the Universe: Revolution teaser also reveals that He-Man is not alone. While he fights to save Eternia, Sorceress Teela (Melissa Benoist) veers into the mists of Darksmoke in order find a way to rebuild the magic realm through the secret of the Snake Magic. If Teela and He-Man fail, they’ll witness the greatest threat Eternia has ever seen: The return of Hordak, the leader of the Horde Empire who will be as ruthless as Skeletor in his mission to take over Castle Grayskull.

'Masters of the Universe: Revolution' Will Feature Mighty Villain Hordak

Image via Netflix

Incidentally, Hordak is the one who narrates the teaser, and he foretells his return by revealing that he’s already conquered 10,000 worlds and spread across the galaxies like a virus. He is now coming to promote the dawn of a new Eternia, and Skeletor is all for it. As always, He-Man is unfazed by his enemies and chooses to soldier on rather sit back and worry about his own fate – the mark of a true hero.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is executive produced by Kevin Smith (Clerks), and it’s the follow-up to the follow-up of the original 1983 series that made He-Man and She-Ra household names and the favorite superheroes of a huge slate of 80s kids and teenagers. In 2021, Netflix released the direct follow-up series Masters of the Universe: Revelation before greenlighting the upcoming follow-up. The series is brought to life by Powerhouse Animation Studios, which has also produced Blood of Zeus and critically acclaimed Castlevania.

Netflix premieres Masters of the Universe: Revolution on January 25, 2024. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

Image via Netflix Masters of the Universe: Revolution The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire! Release Date January 25, 2024 Cast Mark Hamill, Meg Foster, chris wood, Tony Todd, Melissa Benoist Creator Kevin Smith Streaming Service Netflix

