The Big Picture In Masters of the Universe: Revolution, He-Man faces new threats while grappling with his responsibilities as king.

Skeletor returns with new powers, making it harder for Adam to defeat him as He-Man.

The voice cast from Masters of the Universe: Revelation will return for the new series, including Melissa Benoist and Mark Hamill, with Star Trek's John De Lancie joining as Granamyr.

Netflix has released the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution, after recently revealing a new poster from the upcoming show. After the action-packed events of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the brave hero will have to take on a different kind of role in the new series, with him having to decide between his status as a legendary hero, and his new responsibilities as King of Eternia. But even if he'd like to focus on his personal struggles above everything else, Adam will also have to battle against new, powerful threats.

The trailer opens with King Randor (Diedrich Bader) telling his son, Adam, that he'll have to choose between his old life as an action hero and his new life as the King. He-Man seems confused as to why he was chosen to hold a great amount of power if he wasn't meant to use it before the trailer shows the new threats coming to attack Eternia. As if dealing with the complexities of monarchy wasn't enough, Skeletor (Mark Hamill) is back with a new set of powers, ready to take He-Man to his limit in a series of dangerous battles.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution will pick up where the events of Masters of the Universe: Revelation left off, with Skeletor revealing that he was assimilated by the Motherboard, bearing a Horde insignia for everyone to see. With the villain's new abilities, it'll be harder for Adam to defeat him, even if he becomes He-Man once again. While battling one of his most iconic enemies, Adam will have to deal with the aftermath of his battle against Scare Glow (Tony Todd). Just when he thought he had overcome his greatest challenge yet, Adam will have to lead Eternia towards a brighter future.

Who Will Return in 'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'?

Close

Since Masters of the Universe: Revolution will be a direct sequel to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, most of the voice cast from that season will be coming back for yet another quest, including Melissa Benoist and Liam Cunningham, along with the introduction of Star Trek's John De Lancie in the role of Granamyr. Continuing the premise of Revelations, Revolution will follow Skeletor's technological forces as they continue the battle for Castle Grayskull against the magic-based He-Man and his friends. At the same time, Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) continues her journey to find the secret behind Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke.

You can check out the first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revolution below, before the show premieres on Netflix on January 24:

Masters of the Universe: Revolution The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire! Release Date January 25, 2024 Creator Kevin Smith Cast Melissa Benoist Mark Hamill , Meg Foster , chris wood , Tony Todd Streaming Service(s) Netflix

Watch on Netflix