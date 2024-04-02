The Big Picture New customizable Masters of the Universe Teela figure honors character history with weapons and customizable portraits for $250 on Mondo's website.

Teela, voiced by Sarah Michelle Gellar in Revelation and Melissa Benoist in Revolution, plays a crucial role in the franchise.

Despite setbacks, Amazon MGM is developing a new Masters of the Universe film with Laika CEO Travis Knight in line to direct.

Earlier this year, the Masters of the Universe franchise returned to screens once again with the animated hit Masters of the Universe: Revolution at Netflix, which saw Prince Adam and his allies taking on one of the most frightening iterations of Skeletor yet in a climactic battle for Eternia. In his clashes with evil, few fellow warriors have been as crucial and dear to him as Teela, the Captain of the Royal Guard. Mondo is now spotlighting the warrior goddess with a new customizable figure that honors the history of the character from her comic roots to more recent depictions. The collectible is a timed edition release and is available to pre-order now.

Standing at 11.5 inches tall, the figure depicts the brave captain dressed in her typical armor and ready to enter the battle at a moment's notice. A variety of weapons are available to customize Teela with, including her spear and a sword with a sheath to keep it safe, as well as a shield to fend off attacks. As a reference to her DC minicomics origins, she can also wield a serpent staff and don her original serpent headdress. Her head is also customizable with three separate portraits portraying different expressions, including one that pays homage to the 200X Mattel line and the 2002 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe animated series.

Teela was first introduced in the Masters of the Universe minicomic He-Man and the Power Sword from Mattel which came packaged with the original action figures. She's since become a staple of the franchise, even appearing on the big screen in the 1987 film where she's embodied by Chelsea Field. The Kevin Smith-executive produced Masters of the Universe: Revolution and its predecessor Masters of the Universe: Revelation gave her an especially significant chance to shine, showing her processing the realization that Prince Adam is He-Man all while trying to uncover the truth behind the missing Sword of Power and later becoming the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull. In Revelation, she's voiced by Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar while Supergirl's Melissa Benoist takes over the role for Revolution.

What's Next for the 'Masters of the Universe' Franchise?

Teela and the other heroes of Masters of the Universe could eventually get another feature-length adventure, but the road to getting there has been tumultuous. A new live-action film from The Lost City helmers Adam and Aaron Nee starring Kyle Allen was axed at Netflix last year despite the streamer already sinking $30 million USD in development costs. Eternia may have found its new champion, however, as Amazon MGM is now developing the reimagining for Mattel with Laika CEO and President Travis Knight in line to direct with ParaNorman writer Chris Butler penning a new script from the initial draft written by the Nee brothers and David Callaham. There's still a long way to go before the project will ever see the light of day, of course.

The Masters of the Universe Teela figure is available to pre-order for $250 USD from now to April 12 at 9:59 a.m. PT on Mondo's website. Shipping is expected to begin in July. Get a look at the new figure in the gallery above.