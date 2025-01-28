Alison Brie is ready for her villainous debut in Masters of the Universe. The Community star will menace He-Man and company as the sorceress Evil-Lyn, second-in-command to Skeletor, in Amazon MGM Studio's upcoming big-screen adaptation of the classic franchise. She recently spoke to Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Sundance Film Festival, alongside her husband Dave Franco, where they're promoting their new horror film Together. Brie had apparently been looking to strut her evil stuff for some time before Eternia came calling, as she explained:

"I'm so excited about it! I sort of felt like I manifested it because I had just been talking to my team, like, 'If I was ever going to do one of those big action movies, it just would be fun to be villainous.' You know? I wanted to put that out there. I was like, 'Isn't there a villain's assistant that people need?' Like, two weeks later, they were like, 'Hey, there is a villain's assistant,' if you could call her that. So, I'm so excited. I've never done anything like this before, so I'm sort of curious to see what I come up with."

Filming is about to begin, and she's already "getting yoked" with costar Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, best known as The Mountain on Game of Thrones, who plays Skeletor's caprine henchman Goat Man. "Filming is about to start," she told Collider. "Everyone's in pre-production now. I was just out in London lifting some weights with [Hafþór] Júlíus Björnsson." However, when it comes to her costume and makeup, Brie is keeping the secrets of Grayskull. When asked what her costume looks like, she told Collider:

"I'm not saying a damn thing. You eat your heart out. You better just wait until this movie comes out to lay eyes on it all."

Who Is Evil-Lyn in 'Masters of the Universe'?

Eternian sorceress Evil-Lyn is Skeletor's trusty right-hand woman, and is one of the few evil warriors he commands who has more than two brain cells to rub together; she also has the ambition to one day rule for herself. She has been a mainstay of the Mattel toy line since its 1982 beginnings when she was one of two female figures (along with He-Man's ally Teela) released in the line.

In the classic Filmation cartoon, she was voiced by veteran voice actor Linda Gary; in its 2002 reboot, the role was assumed by Kathleen Barr. Lena Headey voiced the character in Kevin Smith's recent Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a sequel to the original cartoon, while Grey Griffin took on the role in the kid-aimed He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. In her sole live-action appearance to date, in the big-budget Masters of the Universe film that helped sink Cannon Films, she was played by Meg Foster, who, like Brie, sports a pair of eerily ice-blue eyes.

Masters of the Universe is directed by Travis Knight (Bumblebee). It stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Sam C. Wilson as Trap Jaw, Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Jared Leto as Skeletor.

Masters of the Universe will be released on June 5, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and more news out of Sundance.