Matchbox toy cars will soon be the inspiration for a movie. According to Variety, a new live-action film based on the toy cars is being developed by Skydance Media. Matchbox toy cars were created by Jack Odell in 1953. The original toys received their name because the cars were able to fit inside a matchbox.

"For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own would to be," said Mattel Films executive producer Robbie Brenner. "We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages."

David Coggeshall will write the film's screenplay. Coggeshall also wrote the script for the upcoming film Orphan: First Kill, which is scheduled to be released on August 19. He also co-wrote the script for the upcoming Netflix film The Deliverance, which will be directed by Lee Daniels. Mattel Films' Vice President Elizabeth Bassin and creative executive Andrew Scannell will oversee the film. Skydance Media's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Aimee Rivera will also oversee the movie. "We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel," said Granger. "Pairing Skydance's unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle of playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence and we're excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination."

Image via Mattel

RELATED:'Barbie': Hari Nef Shares Behind the Scenes Image

Matchbox cars are one of many toys Mattel is working on adapting for film. A Barbie film based on the popular doll is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023. The film will star Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. "The IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different - the thing you didn't know you wanted,'" Robbie said about the film in 2020. Barbie has also been the star of several animated films including 2001's Barbie in the Nutcracker, 2010's Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, and 2021's Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday. Barbie also appeared in Pixar's Toy Story 2 (1999) and Toy Story 3 (2010) voiced by Jodi Benson.

Other toys Mattel is working on adapting into a film include American Girl Doll, Hot Wheels, and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots.

No official release date has been announced for the Matchbox cars film. In the meantime, check out this recent Collider interview with Barbie star Ryan Gosling: