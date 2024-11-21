Jessica Biel is reportedly in negotiations to star alongside John Cena in Matchbox, the latest live-action feature film from Apple Original Films, Skydance, and Mattel Films. The movie, set to be directed by Sam Hargrave, is based on Mattel’s beloved die-cast toy vehicle line, which has captivated generations since its inception in 1953. Biel rose to fame as Mary Camden in 7th Heaven, beginning in 1996, as the rebellious eldest daughter. In 2004, Biel joined Blade: Trinity, where she starred alongside Wesley Snipes and Ryan Reynolds. She's also appeared in movies like The Illusionist (with Edward Norton and Paul Giamatti), Valentine's Day and Total Recall (alongside Colin Farrell and Kate Beckinsale).

She joins John Cena, who was previously announced as the lead. Cena has been making waves in Hollywood with roles in projects like Peacemaker and Fast X, while he's also set to return to his "home" in WWE for the duration of 2025, before retiring from professional wrestling at the end of the year. The screenplay for the film is penned by David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper. Hargrave is best known for directing the two Extraction movies alongside Chris Hemsworth, who he met as a stunt coordinator while working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hargrave worked as the double for Chris Evans’ Captain America, and was the stunt coordinator for Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and served as the second unit director on Deadpool 2.

What Will 'Matchbox' Be About?

Image via New Line Cinema

The movie looks like it's going to draw inspiration from the iconic toy car brand that was created by Jack Odell nearly 70 years ago. Odell, an automotive enthusiast, designed the original Matchbox car for his daughter, who was only allowed to bring a toy to school if it fit inside a matchbox, which is where the name comes from. It's the latest in a highly ambitious expansion from Mattel, who are seeking to adapt as many properties as they can following the unbelievable success of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's Barbie last summer, grossing over a billion dollars. Cena also made an appearance in that film, looking resplendent as the world's most buff mermaid. The company has already announced projects based on Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, and more, with Matchbox poised to be another key part in its cinematic universe.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates as more details emerge about the development of Matchbox.