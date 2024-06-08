Rom-coms are officially back, with titles like Anyone But You and The Idea of You proving that films within the genre are also able to conquer box office records and streaming success, leaving audiences craving more content in a similar vein. The Idea of You even made history after accumulating over 50 million views on Prime Video in the first two weeks since it landed on the platform. After actors like Anne Hathaway and Glen Powell decided to go back to playing romantic leads in their respective projects, other Hollywood names joined the bandwagon, resulting in yet another anticipated romantic title that is currently in the works. Yes, this means that rom-coms are here to stay and there is a lot to fawn over about what is up next, especially given that Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and a certain star-spangled MCU alum will be in the middle of a messy love triangle in the forthcoming rom-com Materialists. Although there are several details from the A24 production that are still under wraps, here is everything we know so far about the film that has everyone talking long before its release.

As of now, there isn't an official release date for The Materialists. After all, shooting has only just recently wrapped. Given the time frame that it normally takes for a film to finish both the production and editing processes, it is likely that Materialists will only come out in 2025.

Will 'Materialists' Be Available to Stream?

It is still too early to say whether this film will be exclusively in theaters or land directly on streaming. If it does skip a theatrical run, Materialists will certainly drop on Max, because of A24's deal with Warner Bros. Discovery that has been in effect since December of last year. The streaming service has become the official home for several titles from the distribution company, including The Iron Claw and The Zone of Interest, which arrived on the platform recently. Other A24 projects that are expected to join Max soon are Civil War (after its big screen success) and Kristen Stewart's romance-meets-action, Love Lies Bleeding.

Taking into consideration Anyone But You's box-office turnaround, it would be nothing but comforting to know that the Pedro Pascal film will at least be able to have a short-term release in theaters instead of premiering on streaming right away.

Is There a Trailer for 'Materialists'?

Materialists does not have a trailer as of now, but keep an eye on this page for future reference. Once a teaser or a full-length clip is out, we will be updating this section with new info. In the meantime, here is an inside glimpse at the leading cast filming in Lower Manhattan last week. In a few pictures shared by the Daily Mail, Johnson is wearing a floral dress and sunglasses while Chris Evans is wearing a white shirt, a black jacket, and sweatpants. Both actors are seen walking down the streets of New York, as the crew captures them in action.

What Is 'Materialists' About?

An official synopsis for the rom-com remains under wraps, but Deadline did give a slight overview of what people can expect from the plot. According to the outlet, the film will follow "a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind". The IMDb logline goes into further detail, stating that "the matchmaker's lucrative business gets complicated when she falls into a toxic love triangle that threatens her clients".

Who Is in the Cast of 'Materialists'?

After starring in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise and recently leading Madame Web, Dakota Johnson is ready to play the matchmaker at the center of this story. The actress isn't new to rom-coms, having played Anne Elliot in the Netflix reimagining of Jane Austen's Persuasion. Her acclaimed performance in yet another romance-driven title, Cha Cha Real Smooth, also allowed her to show her ability to play a romantic lead.

On top of starring in Gladiator 2 and in the upcoming take on Fantastic Four, Pedro Pascal is also joining Johnson as the wealthy businessman who wins her heart in Materialists. This seems to be his rom-com debut, which has been a long time coming considering the amount of work he has been doing in the past few years (especially on TV with The Last of Us and The Mandalorian). The closest we've seen Pascal venturing into romance was playing opposite Ethan Hawke in the Netflix short film Stranger Than Life, which was directed by Pedro Almodóvar.

In addition, MCU alum Chris Evans will play the actor-waiter who makes Johnson's character second guess her romance with the businessman. Before becoming well-known for starring as Captain America, he did lead a couple of romantic projects, including Before We Go and What's Your Number. He also recently starred in an Apple TV + romance-meets-action entitled Ghosted, in which he shares the screening with Ana de Armas for a third time.

According to Variety, other names were confirmed to join Materialists' ensemble, including Zoë Winters (Succession), Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age), Dasha Nekrasova (Fired on Mars), and Marin Ireland (Eileen). As of now, none of the characters' names have been disclosed, but soon enough news will come out about who will play who in this anticipated film.

Who Is Making 'Materialists'?

Although there are a few details that haven't been disclosed so far about the rom-com, the person taking over the director's chair is a major reason why the film is getting immediate reaction online. After directing another love triangle in one of 2023's best films, Past Lives, Celine Song will be directing, writing, and producing Materialists next. In an exclusive FYC screening hosted by Collider, the director opened up about why the love triangle in her previous film was a more realistic approach to the trope:

"The drama that I was pursuing in the film is for these three people to treat each other like adults and to do their very best to not hurt each other. The truth is that — we were talking about the two-men-fighting-over-the-girl story — I can only depict masculinity in a way that I love, and then in the way that I understand it, in the way that I actually believe is the masculinity and the men I love. The truth is that we talk about masculinity, and often masculinity is about, “She's mine! Go over here. Get over here. Don't touch her…” right? But I think the truth is that the masculinity that I love, that I respect, and that I think is just so moving is very much about, “Well, I have vulnerabilities, and I am afraid, and I have jealousy. I have all these insecurities and everything, but I'm actually going to set those things aside because I just care about you too much for me to let that be the thing that runs the room.” There's something so moving about that I really love."

Other people involved in the making of this film include Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, who are credited as producers through Killer Films. In an interview with GQ, Vachon teased the following about Song's work in her sophomore film:

“It feels like she makes a different movie every time, that she’s going to be the kind of filmmaker who doesn’t make the same movie twice.”

David Hinojosa of 2 am (a production company) will also produce the project. As previously mentioned, A24 will be the main distributor for Materialists. Past Lives was also distributed by A24, so it is nice to see that the company is once again collaborating with Song, especially after her debut film even earned two Oscar nominations and three BAFTA nods during the awards season.

According to Deadline, A24 took this latest project to the European Film Market for sale, and buyers seemed to have a keen interest in it. This is great news, especially taking into consideration that the film is a departure from Song's bittersweet film that offered a touching portrayal of two childhood best friends from Korea who reconnect years after one of them moves away to North America.

When and Where Was 'Materialists' Filmed?

Materialists began filming in early May in New York, with the main cast spotted in several locations across the city. Multiple onset shots have been circling the internet, showing Johnson filming alongside her two romantic interests. So far, the team has been seen filming in Brooklyn and the Tribeca neighborhood. Shooting wrapped in early June 2024, with Pascal confirming the news on his Instagram.