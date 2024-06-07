The Big Picture Pedro Pascal just wrapped up filming in NYC for the upcoming rom-com Materialists with Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson.

As the sun goes down and the moon rises in New York City, Pedro Pascal calls it a wrap on his upcoming flick, Materialists, in an Instagram post. Taking to his social media, The Last of Us star bid adieu to the movie’s filming location in The Big Apple where he worked alongside Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson. Along with his skyline and rooftop shot of the rising moon over Manhattan, Pascal also shared some images of his cast mates and the film’s director, Celine Song. The quartet appear to be out on the town enjoying a meal together as one shot features Pascal and Johnson caught up in an embrace while the other features Song and Evans leaning into one another. Keeping things clever, Pascal penned his caption: “Moon me. #Materialists #NewYorkCity #CelineSong That’s a wrap.”

There hasn’t been much information circulating about Song’s latest project, save for some news back in February that Pascal, Evans, and Johnson were all in talks to join Song’s latest feature. In the four months since then, the filmmaker and her leading stars were able to shoot an entire film which is billed as a romantic comedy. As far as the plot is concerned, Materialists will center around a go-to matchmaker whose own romantic life takes a turn for the worst after she becomes trapped in a love triangle. Presumably, Johnson will be portraying the matchmaker with Pascal and Evans as the two men vying for her affection.

Along with the main trio of performers, Materialists is also set to star Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy), Louisa Jacobson (The Gilded Age), Dasha Nekrasova (Succession), and Zoë Winters (Succession). The title will be added to A24’s upcoming slate of productions, finding itself alongside other eagerly awaited films including MaXXXine and A Different Man. The rom-com also marks the second collaboration between Song and the studio as they previously paired up with the award circuit favorite, Past Lives.

‘Materialists’ Marks Celine Song’s Cinematic Return

After earning Academy Award nominations for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for her work behind Past Lives, Song is at it again with Materialists. Her directorial debut was a semi-autobiographical film following two childhood friends who grow up together and, as adults, question their place in each other’s lives. The film was a refreshing romantic comedy-drama, so we can expect a similar vibe and feeling to play out in Song’s upcoming production. Just like Past Lives, Song also serves as the scribe for Materialists which only further leads us to believe that her comedic tone and lighthearted attitude when dealing with heavy themes will shine through.

You can check out Pascal’s filming update in his Instagram post above and stay tuned to Collider for more information about Materialists.