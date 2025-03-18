Celine Song's follow up to her celebrated 2023 hit Past Lives has just dropped its first trailer and it looks like being a bit of a heartbreaker, actually. Materialists, a new A24 film, stars Dakota Johnson as Lucy, a successful matchmaker in New York City who finds herself caught up in an unexpected love triangle with a wealthy new client, played by Pedro Pascal, and her ex, played by a super vulnerable Chris Evans. That's a pretty smokin' trio if you ask us. The trailer has a few laughs but it also has quite a melancholic feel to it, and this one could end up being just as memorable.

From the introspective drama of Past Lives, Materialists looks like being something a bit frothier and mainstream, but perhaps just as effective. It's been described as blending films like Hitch with the works of James L. Brooks and honestly, we can see where that comparison would come from. The supporting cast includes Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Dasha Nekrasova, Louisa Jacobson, and Sawyer Spielberg.

What Else Are The Stars of 'Materialists' Making Soon?

2025 will be a very busy year for some of the cast, particularly Pascal. Following after the release of Materialists is going to be the biggest movie of his career to date, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will open in July. Pascal plays Reed Richards, a role which he will also be playing in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). He will also star in A24's contemporary Western black comedy Eddington alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, scheduled for release later in 2025. Next month, he returns to TV screens as Joel in the second season of HBO's smash hit video game adaptation, The Last of Us.

Evans, meanwhile, will appear in Ethan Coen's upcoming detective comedy, Honey Don't! later this year alongside Margaret Qualley and Aubrey Plaza in what is the latest of Coen and Tricia Cooke's "lesbian B-movie trilogy" following last year's Drive-Away Dolls. He's also currently filming Sacrifice, an action-comedy alongside Anya Taylor-Joy, which sees him as a movie star kidnapped by Taylor-Joy's religious zealot who thinks sacrificing him will save the world. We've all met people like that. Lastly, Johnson is currently filming two movies: Splitsville, a comedy directed and starring Michael Angelo Covino and Adria Arjona, and Verity, a new Colleen Hoover adaptation.

Materialists opens on June 13, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest updates on your favorite movies.