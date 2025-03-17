In the summer of 2023, A24 and writer-director Celine Song brought us Past Lives, a poignant film that stretched the boundaries of what's possible within the romantic comedy genre. The film impressed both audiences and critics alike earning a couple of Academy Award nominations. Now, the duo is back for another powerhouse collaboration with Materialists, another romantic comedy that could yet again tug at our heartstrings. Like Past Lives, their second collaborative effort boasts a trio of stars: Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson, and Chris Evans. About a year after Pascal revealed filming for the feature had wrapped, A24 now comes bearing fresh updates, releasing a poster spotlighting the stars alongside the summer theatrical release date.

A24 is still holding the lid tight on plot details, but hints, per Deadline, reveal that the movie will center around "a professional matchmaker who gets involved with a wealthy man but still harbors feelings for the broke actor-waiter she left behind." Johnson plays the matchmaker at the center and this toxic emotional entanglement will pose a risk to her once thriving matchmaking business as it threatens her clients. The simple poster does not give much away regarding what to expect, as it merely shows the central trio attending a wedding. While there's no way of telling which of them is the host, Pascal looks best to fit the role as he's decked out in a well-tailored tuxedo topped off by a flower pocket filler.

Johnson, dressed in a blue off-shoulder dress, stands right beside a seated Pascal and is flanked by Evans on the opposite side. Compared to Pascal's more groomed look, Evans appears somewhat disheveled with the top button of his crisp white shirt undone and his black tie loosened. "Some people just want more," reads a logline from the poster, perhaps hinting at the dilemma Johnson's character finds herself. The poster also reveals that Materialists will be released in theaters on June 13, 2024.

There's More Pedro Pascal Projects To Anticipate

A24

2025 has been the year of Pedro Pascal, with several of the star's projects being released this year. Pascal kicked off the year with Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2. Following right after Materialists will be the superhero film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, to be released on July 25. In it Pascal plays Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, a role he will reprise in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). He will also star in A24's contemporary Western black comedy Eddington alongside Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone, scheduled for release later in 2025. Fans are also hotly anticipating his return as Joel Miller in Season 2 of the hit video game adaptation, The Last of Us, scheduled to premiere on HBO on April 13.

For more details on Materialists, stay tuned to Collider for its trailer, which will be released tomorrow.