Netflix has set the release date for Matilda the Musical, a new live-action adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s book. Starring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, the movie is getting a short theatrical release before becoming available on the streaming platform, a double gift for the holidays.

Matilda follows the titular heroine (newcomer Alicia Weir) as she enrolls in a tyrannical school ruled by Miss Trunchbull (Thompson), a woman determined to suck out all the fun of childhood. Unfortunately for Miss Trunchbull, Matilda was born with telekinetic powers that she’ll use to take down the evil principal of her new school. Netflix’s new take on the classic story will include a lot of singing as it adapts the Tony-winning 2011 stage play based on Dahl’s book. That means we can expect Matilda’s rebellious spirit to lead to a vocal revolution in the school.

Matilda the Musical is the first production to come from Netflix’s deal with Roald Dahl Story Co., in which the streaming giant acquired the entire body of work of the famous author. Jojo Rabbit director, Taika Waititi, is set to write, direct, and executive produce both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, two new animated series. Wes Anderson is also currently working on a live-action adaptation of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar with Benedict Cumberbatch attached as the leading star.

Image via Netflix

Matilda the Musical stars Andrea Riseborough (Possessor) and Stephen Graham (Peaky Blinders as Matilda’s parents, a shady couple who completely ignores their child’s needs. The cast also includes Sindhu Vee as Mrs. Phelps, Charlie Hodson-Prior as Bruce Bogtrotter, Meesha Garbett as Hortensia, Rei Yamauchi Fulker as Matilda's best friend Lavender, Winter Jarrett Glasspool as Amanda Thripp, Andrei Shen as Eric, and Ashton Robertson as Nigel.

Matilda the Musical is directed by Matthew Warchus from an adapted script by Dennis Kelly. The movie features original music and lyrics by composer and actor Tim Minchin. Matilda the Musical is produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, as well as Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Matilda the Musical will be available in selected theaters on December 9. The movie becomes available for streaming on December 25. While we are all excited to see Matilda the Musical from the comfort of our couches, it’s nice that the movie is getting a theatrical window. This way, we’ll be able to take the whole family to the theaters to sing our lungs out together with the movie’s heroine.

Check out Matilda the Musical’s trailer below.