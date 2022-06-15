Later this year, magic and music are coming together as Netflix premieres a new retelling of one of the late author Roald Dahl’s most famous stories. Matilda the Musical tells the story of a young girl who begins questioning authoritative figures and starts a small revolution in a gritty boarding school. The gifted young girl also develops telekinesis, which helps a lot when taking a stand against the evil adults in her life. The musical adventure is set to premiere in the holiday season.

The trailer for Matilda the Musical reveals exactly what we can expect from it: A group of kids trying to make the best of the dire situation they are in. They are constantly monitored by Miss Trunchbull — played by two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson, once again letting go of vanity to look ugly in the name of Art — who asks for nothing but absolute obedience from her students. That’s what prompts Matilda Wormwood (newcomer Alicia Weir) and her friends to revolt and sing about it, to Miss Trunchbull’s outrage.

Fans of the children's novel and original 1996 movie will be quick to identify some iconic moments in the story, such as the whole chocolate cake business, some impressive hair-pulling stunts from shot-put champion Miss Trunchbull, and a quick glimpse at Matilda’s parents, who are more interested in TV than in their kid.

Image via Netflix

Along with the trailer, Netflix also unveiled the poster for Matilda the Musical, which shows the adorable title character against a towering shadow. The shadow’s owner is undoubtedly Miss Trunchbull, and the poster does a perfect job of showcasing the threat that the principal of Crunchem Hall Elementary School represents without even needing to show her face. The ruthless educator has… unorthodox methods of teaching, and believes children should be punished at the slightest sign of rebellion.

Based on a popular 1988 novel by celebrated children’s author Roald Dahl, Matilda was first adapted into a feature film directed and starred by Denny DeVito. The story was then adapted to the stage in the form of a Tony Award-winning musical some years later, and it debuted in West End and Broadway, quickly becoming a hit. The Netflix film is based both on the novel and the stage musical.

Matilda the Musical also features Lashana Lynch (No Time to Die) as Miss Honey, as well as Andrea Riseborough (Oblivion), and Stephen Graham (Greyhound).

Netflix premieres Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical this December. A specific date is yet to be announced by the streamer.

You can watch the trailer and check out the poster down below: