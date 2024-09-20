In the current TV landscape, it can be tough for any show to cut through all the noise — even if that show happens to be a reboot or revival trying to succeed on the built-in goodwill of nostalgia. Many attempts at revitalizing a series, either by bringing back the original cast or throwing a fresh can of paint on an old concept, are often dead on arrival. When CBS announced they'd be resurrecting Matlock, the news may not have been met with enthusiasm at first, especially since it's taken the reimagining of the classic legal drama well over a year to finally make it to air. But wariness became cautious optimism when Kathy Bates, herself a legend of stage and screen, was confirmed to have been cast in the lead role of Madeline Matlock.

The timing isn't always right for certain shows to be brought back — especially on network television — but the good news is that isn't the case with this Matlock, developed by Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane the Virgin) and directed by Kat Coiro (She-Hulk, Marry Me). Not only is it one of the few reboots that justifies its existence, but it also successfully stands out on its own as a surprisingly solid legal drama with only the occasional, ancillary connection to the original show.

What Is 'Matlock' About?

Madeline Matlock (Bates) is accustomed to being underestimated. She's been out of the professional scene for a long time — so long, in fact, that she's struggling to find a way back into doing what she was once known for. A 75-year-old widower and the sole guardian of her grandson, Alfie (Aaron D. Harris), Matty's looking for a means of supporting both of them financially; using a combination of wits and close observation, she manages to finagle her way into a job at the law firm Jacobson Moor, literally marching herself into a boardroom meeting and refusing to leave until she's been hired. That bold move initially raises the suspicions of one of the firm's leading attorneys, Olympia Lawrence (Skye P. Marshall), who isn't really given an opportunity to question Matty at length about her background — especially since she's been saddled with the septuagenarian as part of her team, working alongside junior associates Sarah (Leah Lewis) and Billy (David Del Rio).

Even though Matty has gotten a foot in the door at Jacobson Moor, that doesn't mean it's smooth sailing in her new position. She's expected to prove herself no matter her age, but she also has to hit the ground running when it comes to assisting Olympia with whatever's needed, even though she hasn't caught up to every piece of technology that's changed since the last time she successfully practiced law. It's through this conceit that Matlock embraces a case-of-the-week style, with this quartet of characters tackling a range of crimes that need to be defended — from murder to sexual harassment to wrongful imprisonment. Other plotlines occasionally intersect; Olympia has to juggle being a divorced mother of two with her commitment to her work, while also dealing with the fact that she still technically works alongside her ex, Julian (a charming but underused Jason Ritter), and his father, played by an intermittent Beau Bridges. But the reassurance of this show's particular format, and one of the biggest shared traits it has with the original series, is knowing that each case will be resolved one way or another by the time the end credits roll.

'Matlock' Is an Acting Showcase for Kathy Bates

Although Madeline Matlock initially presents herself as a modest, well-meaning grandmotherly figure with an abundance of Southern charm, Bates never feels confined in the role. In fact, the CBS legal drama gives her even more opportunities to showcase the true extent of her range on-screen as the episodes (six of which were provided for review) progress. In one moment, Matty's endearingly fumbling her way through figuring out how to text a photo to her grandson; in the next, she's becoming an unexpected source of comfort for a client the firm is defending. Bates' character might give off a very specific energy at first, but she's also an observer, and, when paired with her utterly disarming personality, this allows her to notice things about people and figure out how to speak to them in a way others might overlook. But Matty's not always sage words of wisdom and pocketfuls of hard candies, either; she gets to express sadness, frustration, grief, anger, and everything in between.

Beyond that, it's just a joy to see someone of Bates' caliber get to sink her teeth into such a three-dimensional character. This may not be your mother's Matlock — in fact, the original show exists in this world, and Matty confesses to being a huge fan of it on more than one occasion, leading to several clever winks of acknowledgment — but it doesn't mean that Bates' take is any less realized. The series also cleverly challenges viewers to rethink their own snap judgments about who Matty is, with the pilot in particular dropping a late-stage, unexpectedly meaty twist that all but confirms how the rest of the season is going to play out.

'Matlock' Is Anchored by a Charming Supporting Cast

Bates' performance in Matlock — which may very well go down as one of the best of her career — is supported by an equally promising ensemble. While some of the characters are slower to assert themselves as standouts, one cast member who is already standing head-and-shoulders above the rest is Marshall. In the hands of another actress, Olympia could have been a career-driven ice queen, barely letting any personality peek through her stony facade, but with Marshall in the role, she becomes someone who succeeds at being both tough-as-nails and warm-hearted, someone who wants to be present for her children while balancing a dedication to her job. When Marshall and Bates go head-to-head, it's just as compelling to watch as the moments when they cut loose; one scene, in which Matty and Olympia duck around the corner just out of sight from the courtroom before celebrating a legal victory via spontaneous dance party, is a particular highlight. Other, quieter moments between Marshall and Ritter, or Lewis and Del Rio, give even more dimension to the setting and make this law firm feel less like a group of co-workers and much closer to a developing found family.

In this version of Matlock, its leading lady is used to walking through the world largely unnoticed, and doesn't hesitate to remark on the discrimination she so often experiences at her age. "There's this funny thing that happens when women age," Matty declares in the show's pilot, while making a pitch to work at Jacobson Moor. "We become damn near invisible." As the rest of the characters quickly discover, and as viewers soon will, the same doesn't hold true for the actress bringing her to life. Matty may think that she's invisible, but you won't be able to take your eyes off of Kathy Bates in Matlock.

Matlock premieres with a sneak peek episode on September 22 before moving into its regular timeslot beginning October 17 on CBS.

