The original Matlock is a beloved television show that ran for nine seasons from 1986 to 1995. Starring Andy Griffith, the series features Ben Matlock, a lawyer who always wins his cases. He might be a bit grumpy, but he never fails to expose the true culprit during his impressive courtroom scenes. When it was announced in January 2023 that a remake of the series was in the works, some were a bit skeptical. Any time a show that's so endearing gets remade, there's always the risk that it misses the mark.

But then the legendary Kathy Bates signed on to play a gender-flipped Matlock (and also serves as executive producer) for the new CBS series, and most people's fears were forgotten. Early reviews have praised Bates for her commanding performance as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a 75-year-old who has decided to get back into the workforce by landing a position at Jacobson Moore law firm. Its first episode premiered this week, and it has become obvious that this version of Matlock will be standing on its own two feet. Although there are some clever nods to the Griffith-led show (characters actually talk about the television series itself), this Matlock is a completely separate entity from the original. But a giant twist at the end of the first episode means that the show is actually going to be super different from what viewers were expecting.

'Matlock' Episode 1 Reveals That Matty Isn't Who She Says She Is

Viewers are introduced to Matty as a sweet, grandmotherly character in the opening scenes of the episode. It's clear she is still super smart (and kind of manipulative), as she's able to sneak past security at the law firm where she wants to be hired. She somehow manages to talk her way into a two-week trial period of employment at Jacobson Moore after showing off her negotiation skills with the partners. Matty explains throughout the episode that she hasn't been a practicing lawyer for more than 30 years, but that, after her husband died and left her with a massive gambling debt, she needs to get back to work to earn some money. She offers several other tidbits about her life to different people she interacts with, including the fact that she's raising her 12-year-old grandson (and he hates her) and that her daughter died after a long battle with drug addiction. Matty uses her charm and approachable folksiness to get people to trust her, whether it's her new co-workers at the firm or individuals in the case she's working on).

Then, as the episode ends, we learn that Matty has been lying... about pretty much everything. She gets into a chauffeured car to drive her home to a huge mansion (so she's obviously not broke), and before she enters the home, she slips on a massive diamond ring. She goes inside and is greeted by her husband (who is very much alive) and her delightful grandson (who does not despise her after all). They chat eagerly about how her first case went, and they mention that her real name is Madeline Kingston (they chose Matlock since it was her daughter's favorite television show), and that Madeline last practiced law only 10 years ago. But the biggest reveal of all is that Madeline has an entirely different motivation for going to work at the law firm than she had stated: She believes that one of the three partners at Jacobson Moore is responsible for her daughter's death. Either Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), Julian (Jason Ritter), or Senior (Beau Bridges) hid evidence during an opioid case; if the evidence had been included in the case, many deaths could have been prevented, including Madeline's daughter. Matty isn't working at the firm to make money; her real goal is to figure out who the responsible party is and throw them in jail. Matty wasn't lying about her daughter and her addiction, and that is the one piece of truth that she divulges, because it is actually the driving force in her life.

This Twist Puts a Whole New Spin on 'Matlock' Going Forward

The fact that Matty has a different motive for heading back to work as a lawyer completely switches up what Matlock will be about in future episodes. There will still be cases of the week for Matty to solve, but there will also be this intriguing, ongoing story about her trying to figure out which of the partners is actually her target (and her enemy). This throughline plot helps the series rise above a traditional procedural. Most legal dramas just focus on various cases and courtroom scenes; there's not typically an underlying mystery to solve. The twist also means that the audience is in on Matty's secret, but none of the other characters are, which sets up a unique understanding between the viewer and Madeline.

The end of the first episode also completely upends who the audience thinks Matty is as a person. She presents herself as a doddering, older woman who is pretty helpless, when in reality, Madeline is shrewd, calculating, and eerily capable of hiding her true identity. Instead of being a mundane, average hero, she has now become a fascinating and unique protagonist who will stop at nothing to reach her goal (and to get justice for her daughter's death). Matty is someone who is used to being underestimated, and she uses the dismissive way that people view older adults to her advantage. Bates pulls off this shift between kind grandma and cutthroat shark with both charisma and a sharpness that will surely lead to Madeline Matlock, AKA Kingston, being one of the best characters on network television right now.

The twist of who Madeline really is might change things for the series, but it also definitely sets up an exciting premise for Matlock's debut season. And now, one of the few things it has in common with the original series is that Madeline is using the name to project some goodwill towards her made-up persona. It makes sense that her husband and grandson would have chosen the name. Griffith's Matlock is a straight shooter and is always in pursuit of the truth. Who wouldn't trust someone named after a hero like that? Although Matty might not really be as honest and naive as she seems, the true mission she's on will nonetheless make for a thrilling journey.

Episode 1 of Matlock is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. New episodes will premiere on CBS on Thursdays, starting on October 17.

