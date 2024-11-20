While it’s only been less than two months since the delightful CBS legal drama series Matlock debuted, it keeps making waves when it comes to ratings, as viewers can clearly not get enough of the Kathy Bates-led show. Currently in its sixth episode, which aired on November 14, Matlock is fall’s most-watched new series, according to TVLine, thanks to its 10.1 million viewers. That’s not all! The series has also earned a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the first broadcast show in five years to achieve such a feat.

Developed by Jennie Snyder Urman as a reboot of the original 1986 series, Matlock premiered with a sneak peek on September 22, 2024, before its time slot premiere on October 17 on CBS. The series has been such a success that it was renewed for a second season last month. Bates stars as the title character Matty Matlock in the series, and she is joined by Skye P. Marshall as Olympia Lawrence, Matlock’s boss, Jason Ritter as Julian, Olympia’s ex, David Del Rio as Billy Martinez, and Leah Lewis as Sarah Yang.

Compared to the reboot, the original Matlock featured Andy Griffith in the title role of criminal defense attorney Ben Matlock. It was created by Dean Hargrove and originally aired from March 3, 1986, to May 8, 1992, on NBC before moving to ABC from November 5, 1992, to May 7, 1995. The 1986 show aired a total of 193 episodes across nine seasons and began with a TV movie; it also features an entirely different premise from the reboot series.

December Is A Joyous Month for 'Matlock' Fans

Image via Sonja Flemming/CBS

Matlock will return on December 5 with its seventh episode, also its holiday special, “Belly of the Beast,” which will see the eponymous character work on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Also, at the firm’s holiday party, Olympia learns a secret about Julian's past. The episode is directed by Tessa Blake and written by Hennah Sekander. It will mark the penultimate episode before the season comes to an end on December 12 with the “No, No Monsters” episode.

Matlock's holiday special will air on CBS on Thursday, December 5. Past episodes are streaming on Paramount+.