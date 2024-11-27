The Matlock Christmas episode will air in about a week, and TV Insider has unveiled nearly a dozen images displaying the upcoming holiday cheer. Titled “The Belly of the Beast,” Season 1, Episode 7 will see Beau Bridges and Yael Grobglas return with the beast, in this context, being the Jacobson Moore big pharma team. Matty (Kathy Bates) has finally been assigned to the team after earning Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian Jr.’s (Jason Ritter) trust in their revived lawsuit involving contaminated baby formula in Episode 6.

In the holiday episode, airing Thursday, December 5 on CBS, Matty works on a case with Julian in which a young woman sues after experiencing severe symptoms from a clinical trial. Meanwhile, Olympia learns a secret about Julian's past at the company holiday party. Fans will recall that Matlock Season 1, Episode 6, which aired on November 14, showed what led up to Olympia asking for a divorce, and in the upcoming Episode 7, viewers will finally know the reason.

The latest Matlock images tease that a lot is about to go down, but with some festivity. Olympia looks like she’s falling back in love with Julian, while the latter looks worried as he believes she has learned his secret. Also, Matty gets some face time with Senior (Bridges) and mingles with her colleagues at the firm’s holiday party. Check out the holiday photos below!

What’s Ahead in 'Matlock's Holiday Episode?