Christmas is fast approaching and CBS is preparing a feast of holiday programming throughout the season, including plenty of specials involving your favorite shows. Among those celebrating is the freshman legal drama Matlock. Currently six episodes deep, the series has thus far followed the titular Madeline "Matty" Matlock, played by Oscar-winner Kathy Bates, a supposedly widowed older woman who uses her intellect and wily tactics to earn a job at a prestigious law firm. The twist, however, is that she's not as widowed and penniless as she seems, instead merely using the alias and her skills to gain the firm's trust and investigate from within whether they hid evidence that could've saved her daughter's life. Matty and her colleagues are currently taking a short break, but they'll be back on December 5 with their holiday special, and here's everything we know about what to expect.

The Christmas episode will be titled "Belly of the Beast" and, for the most part, it appears to be business as usual for Jacobson Moore. Matty is paired up with Julian (Jason Ritter) on a case involving a woman who's suing after experiencing severe symptoms following her participation in a clinical trial. After their big win in Episode 6, it's another opportunity for Matty to work on a high-profile case that could bring her another step closer to getting the justice she seeks. All the while, the firm is planning and throwing a holiday party in the office where Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) will uncover a secret about Julian's past that could completely change the dynamic between them.

In addition to the synopsis, a preview image also puts the Matlock team in the holiday spirit. Christmas trees and decorations can be seen in the background as the members of Jacobson Moore stand to greet someone walking into their Christmas party. Olympia, Julian, and Matty lead the group, standing shoulder to shoulder and looking like a tight-knit law office team. More information and promotional material will likely be shared for the special as the release date approaches.

What Else Is in Store for 'Matlock's Future?

Image via CBS Entertainment

The gender-flipped Matlock reimagining hails from Jennie Snyder Urman of Something Borrowed and Jane the Virgin fame while the Christmas special was specifically penned and directed by Hennah Sekander and Tessa Blake respectively. Once the series is done celebrating the holidays, there's only one episode left before the show goes on an extended break with a midseason finale. CBS recently revealed its comedy/drama slate on Thursday, which also includes Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Ghosts, and Elsbeth, will pick back up on January 30. The Bates-led series will resume in its 9 p.m. time slot.

Thus far, the new take on the old Andy Griffith-led show has been a hit with critics and audiences alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series boasts an impressive 100% Certified Fresh score, while viewers have given it a less universally positive, but still strong 77%. There still appears to be a lot of runway left for this series too, as Matty fights to keep her perfectly-crafted facade in check and get the answers, and the justice, she's long needed to be at peace. A second season was ordered very shortly after Season 1's debut too, meaning Bates's titular lawyer isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Matlock's holiday special will air on Thursday, December 5 on CBS. In the meantime, the previous six episodes are available to watch on Paramount+ for anyone who needs to catch up. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on everything holiday-related coming to television throughout the season.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

