Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 10.

One of the best elements of CBS's Matlock is the dynamic between veteran Matty (Kathy Bates), and new lawyers Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis). At the beginning of the season, they were given the nickname "YouThree" by their boss Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) as a catchall way to refer to the group when she needs help. Over the course of the season, their relationship has blossomed into something truly special, with the trio balancing competitive tension with moments of hilarious and lighthearted banter, including a great bit about a belt buckle in this week’s episode.

Each of them brings something different to Jacobson Moore: Billy has a softer, more compassionate approach to cases and life, while Sarah is more abrasive but good at what she does. Despite their characters' differences, Del Rio and Lewis have great chemistry and play off Bates exceptionally well, making YouThree such a compelling trio to watch. However, in Episode 10, "Crash Helmets On," Matty makes a difficult decision with serious implications not just for her and her mission, but for the future of YouThree and whether their dynamic will ever be the same.

YouThree Is Given a Major Opportunity in ‘Matlock’ Episode 10

In Episode 10, "Crash Helmets On", there are two cases of the week running parallel to each other. Olympia takes on a case representing Tranquil Pines Nursing Home, dealing with the sudden death of a resident at their facility. When discussing the case with YouThree, it's clear that Sarah and Billy have a different approach to the case. While Billy asks questions, Sarah unapologetically makes it clear that she's more focused on Olympia winning the partner spot so she can cover her student loan payments. It's a stark reminder to Olympia and to Matty of how different these two young lawyers are.

Meanwhile, Autry Tucker (Hal Williams), an elderly man introduced in Episode 2, seeks help from Jacobson Moore to avoid eviction from his apartment. With Olympia unavailable, she asks YouThree to take on the case, giving Matty the power to decide whether Billy or Sarah will have their first solo day in court. After witnessing Sarah’s abrasive interactions with Autry, Matty leans toward Billy, who seems to have a better sensibility for the case. However, a moment she observes between Sarah and a resident at Tranquil Pines leads Matty to question whether she misjudged Sarah’s approach entirely.

‘Matlock’ Episode 10 Shows a More Vulnerable Side of Sarah

While Matty and Sarah are at Tranquil Pines helping Olympia collect intel from the residents, Matty bluntly tells Sarah that her approach isn't working. Sarah doesn't believe she needs to be likable to be the best at her job, while Matty argues that having an emotional connection with her clients is just as important. Their conversation is interrupted when they’re approached by Gladys (played by Boy Meets World alum Betsy Randle), who was lucid the day before but is now having an episode, searching for her deceased husband.

Matty freezes, unsure how to handle Gladys, but Sarah unexpectedly steps in, recognizing the signs of dementia and responding with compassion. Speaking softly, she soothes Gladys by singing a little tune and guiding her back to her room, leaving Matty stunned by Sarah’s empathy. Afterward, Sarah opens up to Matty about her own experience with dementia and her adopted grandmother. She was an awesome lady who hated it when people questioned if they were related, but sadly, when Sarah came back from college, she didn't recognize her anymore.

This moment reveals a more vulnerable side of Sarah, while also giving Leah Lewis a moment to shine and showcase her range. While we've seen some softer moments from Sarah since she started seeing Kira (Piper Curda), for the most part, she’s been defined by her dry humor, sarcasm, and go-getter attitude.Seeing her more vulnerable side adds depth to her character and also helps to explain her ambition and tough exterior. This touching moment convinces Matty that Sarah does have the ability to work on Autry's case and offers her the job. However, a turn of events causes Matty to flip her decision, causing a major ripple effect in YouThree's dynamic.

Matty's Whiplash Decision Will Forever Change YouThree's Relationship in 'Matlock'