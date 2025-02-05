The lines have been drawn, and from now on, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian's (Jason Ritter) relationship is purely professional in the office. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 9, "Friends," the former couple agreed that working together while trying to rekindle their past relationship was a bad idea. With that out of the way, Olympia treats him like she does any coworker, and when a fascinating case crosses the firm's desk, she poaches the client. This does not fly well with Julian on Matlock Season 1, Episode 10, "Crash Helmets On." CBS released a sneak peek of the February 6 episode, which shows the duo clashing over the client. Meanwhile, Sarah (Leah Lewis) and Matty (Kathy Bates) play detectives according to the logline below.

"Matty and Sarah pose as grandmother and granddaughter in order to gather information at a senior living facility facing a wrongful death suit."

Matty Sows Conflict Between Olympia and Julian

"Great idea to poach Blake Ellison and Tranquil Pines. I didn't think you were that crafty, Miss Matlock," Olympia tells Matty when the video above begins, revealing that the idea to poach the client was Matty's. The duo watches as Julian races from the other end of the hall, and they know what's coming. "Crash helmets on; brace for impact," Matty remarks, knowing Julian is about to confront them for stealing his client. He escalates the situation to Elijah (Eme Ikwuakor), and after listening to their cases, he sides with Olympia. The client belonged to a deceased lawyer in the firm, and while poaching is not allowed, Olympia did not steal the client since he technically wasn't Julian's. Additionally, "If Blake Ellison wants Olympia, not much I can do," Elijah says.

The sneak peek teases a deterioration of their relationship now that Olympia has started to fight bare-knuckled. Separating Julian and Olympia is advantageous to Matty because she can investigate him without fearing the implications it could have on her relationship with Olympia. Julian is currently the prime suspect in Matty's investigation, and she suspects Wellbrexa bribed him to hide the research that would have taken their drug off the market. The problem is that she has no evidence to support her suspicions, but if Julian and Olympia's divorce gets ugly, she might be able to snoop on their financial records and confirm her suspicions.

Will she succeed? Tune in to CBS on Thursday, February 6, to watch the episode written by Lizzie Perrin and Nicki Renna and directed by Jennifer Lynch.