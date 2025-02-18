Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 11.

Honesty is a central theme in the latest episode of CBS's hit series Matlock. In Episode 11, "A Traitor in Thine Own House," Matty comes closer than ever to having her true identity exposed, forcing her to spin even more lies to protect her cover. After passing the Autry case to Billy (David Del Rio) in Episode 10, Matty faces the wrath of Sarah (Leah Lewis), who is furious over being overlooked, believing she’s the better lawyer. In retaliation, Sarah teams up with human lie detector Shae (Yael Grobglas), who has been suspicious of Matty from the start. Together, they dig into Matty's past, forcing her to call in reinforcements to protect her secrets. While Matty’s work troubles create plenty of drama, the heart of the episode lies in her relationship with her husband, Edwin (Sam Anderson), who, as it turns out, is hiding his own secrets.

Matty and Edwin Go Up Against a Human Lie Detector in ‘Matlock’ Episode 11