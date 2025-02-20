Matty (Kathy Bates) has told some lies here and there to ensure her mission at Jacobson Moore succeeds, but she's not lying about some fundamental things. She was a lawyer, and she lost her daughter. Before Ellie died, Matty and Edwin (Sam Anderson) tried to intervene several times, with varying success. Matlock Season 1, Episode 12, "This Is That Moment," finds Matty in the struggles of executing her plan, according to the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the February 20 episode, which takes the viewer from the present to the past, showing a certain measure Matty and Edwin took to protect Alfie from his mother's troubles.

"Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian’s (Jason Ritter) issues intensify as they each represent opposing sides in a nasty custody case. Also, Matty uses the firm’s security system to her advantage."

Meet Ellie Kingston in 'Matlock' Episode 12

In the video above, Matty and Olympia discuss the case teased in the logline. This parallels Julian and Olympia's lives as they work through their messy divorce, and Matty has some part to play. For these clients, it's not about money but custody. When Olympia asks if Matty has experience with custody cases, the latter recalls one. Ironically, it's not a case she worked on but one where she was personally involved.

It is revealed that at some point, Matty and Edwin tried to gain sole custody of their grandson, and the matter went before a judge. "Our daughter, Ellie, is a drug addict, and we're requesting sole custody of our grandson," she says on the stand. A shot of the courtroom shows their daughter. Matlock's showrunner had previously teased this flashback, which introduces the Ellie viewers have heard about for so long. Jennie Snyder Urman talked to TV Insider about revisiting this painful memory, saying:

“We’re not really playing the daughter story for shock. It’s more on the emotional axis. You’ll meet her, there’ll be flashbacks to what happened with her. I think there’s surprises along the way, but they’re not meant to be shock. Well, they might shock the system, but it’s more to really understand where Matty is now.”

Matty is pulled back to the present when Olympia calls out her name after she zones out. Will something about this case touch some side of Matty and make her abandon her purpose? Tune in to CBS tonight, Thursday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET to watch the episode written by Hennah Sekander and David Aguilar and directed by executive producer Kat Coiro.