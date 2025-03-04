Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 13.

The hit CBS series Matlock has done an excellent job focusing on Matty (Kathy Bates) and her quest for justice, as she seeks revenge on the law firm of Jacobson Moore for the death of her daughter, Ellie. While the show has delved deeply into Matty's character and backstory, Matlock's most recent episode gave viewers a glimpse into another character's history.

So far, Senior (Beau Bridges) has been portrayed as the perfect villain, initially the prime suspect for concealing the Wellbrexa information. However, after his alibi checked out in the midseason finale, Matty shifted her focus and began suspecting that Shae (Yael Grobglas) might have been more involved in the case. Typically, Bridges appears in only a few scenes, if any, per episode, but in "Pregame," we finally got a substantial scene between Bates and Bridges that will further complicate things for Matty and Senior – and it was completely unexpected.

What Happens in 'Matlock' Episode 13?