Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 14.

We all saw it coming, but that doesn't make it any less heartbreaking. In the latest episode of CBS's Matlock, "Game Day," Matty (Kathy Bates) comes closer than ever to uncovering the person responsible for hiding the Wellbrexa documents. After initially believing that Julian (Jason Ritter) and Shae (Yael Grobglas) were behind the documents' disappearance, Edwin (Sam Anderson) and Matty follow the trail left by Julian's keycard on the day the files went missing.

The investigation runs parallel to the emotional case of the week, which is especially intense for Olympia (Skye P. Marshall). In a shocking twist, the keycard trail leads to the women’s bathroom and Olympia’s old office, suggesting she hid the Wellbrexa file — a devastating revelation for both Matty and the audience. While a twist is still possible, the evidence is damning, setting the stage for more heartbreak. It also forces Matty into a tough spot, torn between her friendship with Olympia and seeking revenge for Ellie’s death. What makes the ending even more compelling is the emotional journey Matty undergoes, especially with the arrival of her sister, Bitsy (Julie Hagerty), which deepens the complexity of her situation.

What Happens in 'Matlock' Episode 14?

Olympia brings intensity and passion to this episode as she continues her class action suit against Slamm’d, determined to get a dangerous product off the streets. Skye P. Marshall's incredible performance as Olympia showcases her fierce, passionate drive to do right by the victims. Marshall has a great way of blending strength and vulnerability, making her both a badass with a heart and someone the audience has consistently rooted for. She’s dedicated, and her commitment makes her a powerful force in the fight for justice. She even puts her personal feelings aside and allows Shae to help, demonstrating how much she wants to win the case. Her chemistry with Elijah (Eme Ikwaukor) is palpable, especially as they team up again to find the best jury pool. It’s clear that Elijah admires Olympia and is captivated by her passion. The only missed opportunity this season has been the lack of more scenes between them, as they really do seem perfect for each other.

Alongside the case, Matty’s sister Bitsy arrives at her house, shedding new light on Matty’s behavior under her Matlock persona and revealing a deeper family history, particularly around addiction. While some lighter moments emerge, like Matty admitting she used Bitsy as inspiration for "Matlock", Bitsy also labels Matty’s obsession with the case as an addiction, similar to their mother’s alcoholism and Bitsy’s own baking habits. Tension rises when it’s revealed that Bitsy allowed Ellie to stay at her house after a rehab stint without telling Matty, a fact that still fuels Matty’s resentment. As family secrets unfold, Bitsy’s sacrifices, including not going to college to care for their mother, shift Matty’s understanding of her sister and add complexity to their relationship.

Julie Hagerty delivers a sensational performance, and her scenes with Kathy Bates are nothing short of incredible. While Bitsy’s appearance primarily serves to reveal more of Matty’s backstory, it also introduces a crucial realization for Matty: people’s pasts are often more complicated than they seem and aren’t just black and white. This understanding of the gray areas could help with whatever revelation comes in uncovering the truth behind who hid the Wellbrexa file. Especially if what Matty discovers at the end of the episode turns out to be true – that all the evidence points to her new and dear friend, Olympia.

The Evidence Points To Olympia on 'Matlock,' But Is Another Twist Still Possible?