The cutthroat world of corporate litigation is challenging because corporations have all the money they might need to keep lawsuits in legal hell forever. The litigator must make a solid case without room for ambiguity in the jury's mind. That's why Jacobson Moore has an in-house jury consultant nicknamed "The Human Lie Detector." The firm employs Shae's (Yael Grobglas) talents in sniffing out jury members who can tip the scales against them. Still, the firm is steeped in muddled relationships and there's history between Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), Julian (Jason Ritter), and Shae. In Matlock Season 1, Episode 14, "Game Day," Olympia decides she's had enough of Shae. According to the logline for the March 6 episode, Olympia decides to bring in an outside jury consultant on a very important case. CBS released a sneak peek of the episode showing a confrontation between Olympia and Shae, and their history comes up.

"Olympia hires an outside party to select jurors rather than using Shae, putting the case at risk."

Olympia Confronts Shae for Cheating with Julian in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 14

"You hired the Glenroys to handle your jury work on Slammed?" Shae asks Olympia in the video above. Olympia says she did it because Elijah (Eme Ikwuakor) recommended them after working with the Glenroys. "I'm the in-house jury consultant, Olympia. This makes me look bad!" Shae says, revealing her concern about being passed over. "That sounds like a you problem. This is an important case and I needed a new dynamic," Olympia responds without a hint of emotion. "Plus there's two of them," she adds. Since Julian cheated on Olympia with Shae, there has been an air of weirdness between them as each tries to keep things professional. Shae wants to "clear the air about what happened." "You mean with my husband? Pass. I've had enough people hand me their guilt, you can keep yours. Today is about my client," Olympia says, slamming the door behind her. Shae is left surprised.

The firm is representing a client who claims that an accident he was involved in was because of a beverage he'd consumed. The company behind the beverage, Slammed, claims its drink is perfect but hides information about its potency. The company launched a massive marketing campaign that failed to inform its target demographic that Slammed could severely affect their cognitive abilities.

Will sidelining Shae greatly impact the case's outcome and cause Olympia to regret the decision? Given the similarities between the Wellbrexa case and Slammed, does this get Matty (Kathy Bates) closer to her goal? Watch "Game Day" when it airs on CBS on Thursday, March 6, and find out. Past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.