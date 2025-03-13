This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The best way to learn is by experience. While heartbreaking for the victims, the Slamm'd case has been a godsend for Matty (Kathy Bates) as the similarities to Wellbrexa are uncanny. She got a front-row seat to the case in Matlock Season 1, Episode 14, "Game Day." The team dives deeper in Episode 15, "Game Face," as they race to get the dangerous product from the market. However, the company does not make it easy and the stakes have never been higher for Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) as teased in the logline below. CBS released a sneak peek of the March 13 episode, showing the entire team combining their smarts to make a solid case and take down a dirty company.

Olympia’s partnership dream hangs in the balance as she and her team race against the clock to get a dangerous drink off the market.

The Team Makes a Discovery While Matty Learns Valuable Information In 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 15 Sneak Peek