Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 16.

Since Madeline Matlock's (Kathy Bates) first day at the law firm of Jacobson Moore, she's been dedicated to crafting a harmless grandma persona. In every episode of CBS's Matlock, she has pretended to be useless with technology and generally a little confused by what's going on around her. And then, in moments when it suits her, Matty displays some of her true cutthroat characteristics. She's incredibly skilled in the courtroom, and has a way of connecting with people that makes them instantly trust her. But no one (aside from her family) knows that Matty is actually Madeline Kingston, and that she has a secret motive for going back to her law career. In fact, Matty's sole purpose in life is to hold the lawyers responsible who hid documents that would have taken opioids off the market — before they could have led to her daughter's death. As sweet as Matty might seem on the surface, she has also been lying to pretty much everyone, and her lies finally catch up with her in the show's latest episode.

Matty Has Been Trying to Keep Up a Facade in 'Matlock'

Almost every episode has seen Matty experience incredibly close calls in keeping her real identity under wraps while she tries to investigate who was responsible for burying the Wellbrexa documents. But up until this week's episode, it seemed like Matty had thought of everything. She pretends to take the bus home (and then switches to her chauffeured car service when she's far enough away from the law firm), and even rents an apartment nearby. She's managed to avoid completely setting off the human lie detector, Shae (Yael Grobglas), when they've worked together on cases. Matty has even become besties with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and worked alongside Sarah (Leah Lewis) and Billy (David Del Rio), and no one has truly doubted Matty's cover.

Despite Matty's skill at creating a believable facade, she has bulldozed over her family many times just to strive towards her goal. There have been several conflicts with her devoted husband, Edwin (Sam Anderson), especially when Matty wants to rely on their young grandson, Alfie's (Aaron D. Harris) technical skills. Matty even risks losing her sister, Bitsy (Julie Hagerty), when Bitsy discovers that Matty has been mimicking her characteristics as part of her disguise. As Marshall noted in a recent interview, "The audience has completely forgotten that they're supporting a con artist... Madeline Matlock is a liar, and she is creating destruction in pursuit of this attempt to relieve her of her guilt and shame."

It's true that Matty is often ruthless when she's pursuing her goals, like when she deletes a voicemail from Olympia's deceased father in order to cover her tracks or when she basically kidnaps Mrs. Belvin's (Patricia Belcher) dog, Barry Manilow, in this week's episode. Matty certainly isn't a villain, but it's true that she's not exactly a saint either. The question remains: is there anything Matty won't do in her pursuit of the truth, and how long can she go on fooling people?

Olympia Has Figured Out That Matty Is Lying in 'Matlock'