Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 16.We're in the home stretch of Matlock Season 1, and Matty (Kathy Bates) only has a few more loose ends to tie up before she can hand over her Wellbrexa findings to the New York Times. Unfortunately, Mrs. Belvin (Patricia Belcher) is the one holding the threads that Matty needs, and the Jacobson Moore office manager isn't willing to hand them over unless Matty reveals her identity.

That forces Matty to play offense to get Belvin to lock down the timeline of the stolen documents so that Matty and Edwin (Sam Anderson) can wrap up the case. However, Matty is so focused on Belvin that she doesn't realize she's the subject of a different investigation. She and Edwin make massive progress in the Wellbrexa case, but Olympia also discovers a lot more about her best work friend, jeopardizing Matty's entire scheme.

The Team Gets a Righteous Win in 'Matlock' Episode 16

Before those revelations are unveiled, Olympia's law school bestie and public defender, Amina (Azie Tesfai), comes to the team with a wrongful conviction case. Isabelle Sanchez (Blanca Arceli) was on a jury 21 years prior and believed that she and her fellow jurors had convicted the wrong man of murder. Olympia and Matty go to the prison to visit Gene (Del Zamora), a doorman who was accused of murdering a tenant after she complained about him failing to bring up her dry cleaning. Gene's statement and the nine-minute murder window convince Olympia and Matty of his innocence, and they agree to take the case, despite the fact that it might worsen Olympia's chances at partner.

The first obstacle is that Gene has already exhausted his appeals, so Olympia and YouThree have to get creative about reopening the case. They have Isabelle attempt to sue the foreman of the jury who bullied her into agreeing to a conviction, and use that case to access all the evidence from Gene's trial so they can prove Isabelle's reasonable doubt. They're also given 48 hours to figure out a new angle. The search leads the team to Cheryl Clawson (Kara Gibson), the next-door neighbor of the murder victim, who was never asked to testify at Gene's trial. She heard the victim arguing with her grandson about money the day before she was killed. The cops investigating the case at the time never got the grandson's alibi, despite him being a better match for the eyewitness description of the killer than Gene.

YouThree head to said grandson's sprawling estate and steal a DNA sample to compare to the antique spoon that was left at the crime scene, while Olympia goes to ADA Park (Andrew Ghai) for help. He initially refuses, but she's able to appeal to his need for justice. He approves the DNA testing, and the results reveal that the caterer for the murder victim's 70th birthday was the one who broke in and killed the victim in an attempted robbery. Park's office then starts taking the necessary steps to get Gene released from prison.

Olympia Makes Her Next Move in 'Matlock' Episode 16