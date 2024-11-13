Last week's episode of Matlock had the balance that audiences have come to expect from the hit CBS drama. There were some lighter moments, including fun banter about dating apps between Matty (Kathy Bates) and her younger associates, Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis), who may have a new love interest, as well as a Mission Impossible-like caper to obtain a very helpful fingerprint. However, the episode takes a more somber turn when the case that the lawyers of Jacobson Moore take on hits very close to home for Matty, making it one of the most heartbreaking storylines in the series so far.

Audiences were shocked at the end of Episode 1 to learn that Matty Matlock was actually Madeline Kingston, who gets herself hired by Jacobson Moore to seek justice for her daughter Ellie's death from a drug overdose. The twist turned the show on its head for a lot of reasons, but it also explained a lot about Matty's character. Her motives may be questionable at times, and her deception will likely get her in trouble eventually, but taking on Katya's (Andrea Nechita) case had much more of a personal impact than Matty could've anticipated.

What Is 'Matlock's Latest Episode About?

The case of the week in Season 1, Episode 5 "Claws" is a class-action lawsuit against a prison that abused its female prisoners. It also hinges on the testimony of a woman named Katya (Andra Nechita), but when Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Matty go to interview her at the nail salon she works at, Matty quickly recognizes that Katya is under the influence of drugs. Matty tells Olympia that if they put her on the stand, "It'll be a disaster." Olympia pushes back, saying that Katya has been sober for over a year, but Matty is certain and tells Olympia she needs to trust her on this.

When the two speak to Katya, she's defensive when Matty points out that she looks like she's going to leap out of her skin and is grinding her teeth. They're very subtle behaviors that many people who don't have experience with addicts might never pick up on, but Matty does, and the audience knows why. Matty challenges Katya by saying she can take a test, which causes Katya to break. She did relapse, blaming it on the stress of the case and work. She promises to get help and be sober for the trial, but both Olympia and Matty know they need a new witness.

Olympia tasks Matty to find a replacement witness to testify, but the task becomes nearly impossible to complete. The other witnesses are now too afraid to be put on the stand, worried that their lives will be in danger. This raises a red flag for Olympia, and the team concludes that Katya relapsing is what scared the other women. The theory is that someone forced Katya to relapse, which is a stretch, but it makes sense that someone is trying to sabotage the case. When Katya is nowhere to be found, it's assumed she's likely on a bender somewhere, so Olympia asks Matty to take the whole team and track her down. This task would normally be easy for Matty, who has proven her skills so far in this series, but the implication is much heavier than Olympia realizes.

Matty Calls in Some Emotional Support in 'Matlock' Episode 5

Tracking down Katya leads Maddy to a known drug house that she frequents, according to a coworker at the nail salon. When Matty gets there, she's on the phone waiting for someone before going inside. At first, we're meant to believe it's her coworkers, but it turns out to be Matty's husband, Edwin (Sam Anderson), the person who can understand exactly what she's feeling at that moment. When he arrives, she embraces him, summoning all the strength she can from him. From start to finish, Bates is phenomenal in this scene. She exudes the pain of a grieving mother with such grounded humanity that it's easy to get emotional watching her.

With a new sense of strength, Matty heads into the building with a clear mission, to get information and hold her boundaries, saying, "I've done this before." That line alone packs such a punch when we realize that Matty probably went into buildings just like this looking for Ellie. After she finds Katya, Matty learns that a dealer had come by the nail salon and offered her drugs. When Katya tearfully asks why she didn't say no, Matty responds, "Because you have a disease. It's a patient beast."

Katya breaks down asking for help, which leads to an emotional embrace. Matty's guard completely drops at that point, and she holds Katya in her arms, most likely calling back to moments like this with Ellie. We can only see Bates's eyes, but the emotion she shows as the tears fill them is absolutely heartbreaking. This reminds the audience that, while Bates has incredible comedic chops, her dramatic acting is what puts her above the rest.

Matty and Alfie Have a Heart-to-Heart in 'Matlock' Episode 5

Image via CBS

After the tough day she had, Matty is putting her grandson Alfie (Aaron D. Harris) to bed; her wild manicure from one of Katya's coworkers earlier in the episode leads to a story about Ellie, Aflie's mom, and her regrets over once telling Ellie her prom nails looked like "claws" (a reference to the episode's title). It leads to Alfie asking a heartbreaking question: "Why couldn't Mom just stop taking drugs?"

The question leads to an important conversation about addiction, something that many viewers across the country can relate to. Matty tells Alfie that both her mother and Ellie were born with a gene that forced them to fight the disease every day, because sobriety is the only thing you have to get completely perfect and that the smallest thing can set someone back, causing them to relapse. It's a great emotional scene between these two characters, but also sends Matty down an important trail to find the person who sabotaged both Katya and the case.

This episode of Matlock is another example of how this version leans more into character and chooses to tackle relevant storylines that resonate with a modern audience. This probably won't be the last time that Matty's personal life collides with the case she's working, but the show has already proven it knows how to go to the hard places.

Matlock continues Thursdays at 9 PM on CBS. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Writers Jennie Snyder Urman Network CBS Directors Kat Coiro Expand

