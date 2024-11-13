Rarely does everything go well for Matty. Throughout Matlock Season 1, she's been constantly fielding some unforeseen developments. But in Matlock Season 1, Episode 6 "Sixteen Steps," some things fall in line, making Matty's secret mission easier. CBS released some sneak peeks from the November 14 episode that find Matty's everything working in her favor. The logline for the episode teases another case that hits too close to home, but Matty does what she does best: push through.

As Olympia and Julian get a second shot at a case regarding a tragic death due to contaminated baby formula, their past work on the investigation gives glimpses into what led to their divorce. Also, Matty’s overwhelming stress causes her to consider quitting.

Matty's Secret Mission Gets Closer to Completion in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 6.

The video above begins in the Kingstone kitchen as Madeline and Edwin prepare for their day. They are jovial, as Edwin reveals that he found a way to reproduce a fingerprint that Matty needs to access in some restricted places in the firm. "We're basically Mr. and Mrs. Smith," Edwin compares them to the fictional criminal couple. Matty's grandson also reveals that he wiped Matty's dating profile and nearly exposed her when someone from the app recognized her and found her in real life. Finally, Matty is working on a case that puts her close to Julian, thus putting her a step closer to working in pharmaceuticals and gaining access to the files from the opioid case related to her daughter.

In the next scene, Matty is excited to work on the case. Julian and Olympia join them and immediately, one can see their dedication to this case. The case is about a couple who lost their child due to contaminated baby formula, and the company refused to take responsibility and claimed that the milk got contaminated in the couple's house. The duo were co-counsels in the first trial, but the case has been reopened, and they will work on it together. This team-up will explore what about their working relationship led to the divorce. Meanwhile, Olympia shows some concern for Matty due to the nature of the case, but Matty says she can handle it.

In the last scene, Olympia, Matty, and Julian meet with the couple to inform them of the good news about the case. One half of the couple is cautious with her optimism since last time did not go so well. She wants to move on since her wife is pregnant and expecting another child. However, everyone is convinced they can win this time around. Matty does her thing and connects with them by telling her story of loss, hoping to sway their convictions.

Will Olympia and Julian succeed where they previously failed? Tune in to "Sixteen Steps" to find out when the episode airs on CBS on Thursday, November 14. You can also catch up with past episodes on Paramount+.

Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Seasons 1 Network CBS

