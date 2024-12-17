The CBS series Matlock just aired its winter finale and left viewers with a shocking and potentially heartbreaking revelation for Matty that will likely have serious ramifications moving forward. All season long, Matty (Kathy Bates) has believed that Senior (Beau Bridges) tampered with or concealed critical information on the Wellbrexa case. He became her number one suspect in Episode 4, "The Rabbit and The Hawk," when Matty discovers that Senior's signature matched the courier paperwork that sent the documents out of the office. While Bridges has only appeared in a few episodes this season, Senior has shown in each of his scenes that he's the kind of person who would do what he's suspected of. He's arrogant, brash, and does some very shady things, but as this episode proves, his behavior is all by design.

Matty's Number One Suspect Has an Alibi in 'Matlock's Latest Episode

Image via CBS

While Season 1 of Matlock has built Senior up to be the perfect villain, Matty makes a shocking discovery when she breaks into his computer to print the attachments she believes hold key information about the Wellbrexa case. However, instead of finding the smoking gun, she discovers Senior's alibi. The attachment is not the missing Wellbrexa documents, but a photo with Senior and a blonde woman in Sydney. If Senior was out of the country when the Wellbrexa documents were couriered out of the building, that means his signature was forged.

This revelation could mean that the person who hid the documents is either Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) or Julian (Jason Ritter), the two people Matty has grown closest to all season. Over these last eight episodes, Matty’s investigation has taken a serious emotional and physical toll on her. She’s had panic attacks, fights with her husband, and moments where she’s nearly broken down. What's been her saving grace is the knowledge that the one “bad guy” did this terrible thing, but what will she do now that the remaining suspects are the people she’s come to know and care about?

Related 'Matlock's Latest Episode Just Ended in a Crushing Blow "Belly of the Beast" ends with a heartbreaking confession, but where does the show go from here?

What Does This Reveal Mean for the Rest of ‘Matlock’s Season?

Close

This Episode 8 plot twist is definitely a smart move from showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and the writers. Narratively speaking, it's much more compelling to have Julian or Olympia be the guilty party. Either one would be devastating, not just for Matty, but for the viewers as well. Marshall and Ritter have done a great job of bringing their characters to life and making them feel fully formed and complex.

One of the best things about the series so far has also been Matty's relationship, both professionally and personally, with Olympia and how Bates and Marshall play so well off of each other. On the other hand, Julian has been on a great redemption path, desperate to make up for his past mistakes, which Ritter plays with a grounded authenticity. He didn't have to come clean to Olympia about his affair, but he proved that he was not like his father, and owned up to it, even if he knew it could ruin their chance at a clean slate. If it turns out to be that either Olympia or Julian, or even both of them together, hid the documents, it's also possible that there is much more than meets the eye regarding the Wellbrexa case.

Thankfully, the truth of what really happened won't be drawn out too much longer. Urman confirmed with Collider that viewers will get the whole story this season, which means there is a lot of great stuff in store for the rest of Season 1. Will new developments or maybe even a new possible suspect come to light? Matlock will be back from its winter hiatus on January 30, so viewers will have to be patient to see what answers the new year brings.

New episodes will return on Thursday, January 30 at 9 PM on CBS. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+.