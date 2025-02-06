Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 9.

The CBS hit series Matlock is finally back after a long winter hiatus, and the latest episode, "Friends," wastes no time in answering a major question from the midseason finale's cliffhanger, in which Matty (Kathy Bates) was listening in via the bug she planted in Julian's (Jason Ritter) office. Instead of picking up vital information pertaining to the Wellbrexa case, she overhears the beginning of a personal conversation between Julian and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), where the latter point-blank asks him who he had an affair with while they were married. Matty cuts the tape off before we can hear a response, but in Episode 9, the truth is revealed, and it's certain to make things messy.

'Matlock' Episode 9 Sets Up a Tense Dynamic at Jacobson Moore