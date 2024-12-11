Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Matlock Episode 7.

Even though last week marked CBS hit series Matlock's first official holiday episode, "Belly of the Beast" is anything but merry. While the episode serves as a major professional milestone for Matty (Kathy Bates), it was coupled with some setbacks. Billy (David Del Rio) finally proposed to his longtime girlfriend, only to be rejected, while Matty, working the case of the week, broke a bracelet that was her touchstone to her late daughter, Ellie. While these scenes were heartbreaking on their own, one final crushing moment between Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Julian (Jason Ritter) seems poised to change everything for the rest of the season.

When audiences first met Olympia and Julian, it was clear that their marriage was pretty much over. However, the two have been working more closely together and, in Episode 6, "Sixteen Steps", they took a significant step towards rekindling their relationship. They've decided to keep their reconciliation a secret, at least for now, but are both clearly happy about giving their relationship a "fresh start." That all seems to change, however, after Julian makes a heartbreaking confession.

Julian Drops a Devastating Truth on Olympia in 'Matlock' Episode 7

At the Jacobson Moore Christmas party, Julian and Olympia seem stronger than ever. Even when Olympia's former fling, Elijah (Eme Ikwuakor), arrives at the party, she's more than happy to go home with Julian. There's even a moment where she defends Julian to his father Senior (Beau Bridges), something that clearly surprises him, considering how the couple have been acting towards each other since the split. When Julian witnesses the end of Olympia telling Senior off, he can't help but kiss her, unafraid of anyone at the party seeing him.

Before they leave the party, it's heavily hinted by Senior that Julian did something that makes them "a lot alike." While it's easy to wonder if this comment is work-related, perhaps about the Wellbrexa case that Matty has been looking into all season, it turns out it's far worse. While Julian and Olympia are toasting their fresh start as a couple, Julian drops a bomb that he had an affair when their marriage started having issues. Olympia is visibly shaken by this, and Marshall's performance is subtle but impactful. The scene ends with Olympia walking away without saying a word, leaving a regretful Julian in her wake.

This Heartbreaking Revelation Could Change Everything on 'Matlock'

With Julian and Olympia working so well together lately, the biggest question becomes how this betrayal will change things in the office. Personally, we've seen Olympia soften this season, growing closer to Matty, as she started to trust people again. This heartbreak, though, will most likely force her to put her guard up again and could cause her to make unforced errors again. This was previously shown in Episode 6 during a series of flashbacks that showed Olympia coming apart at the seams when they first got divorced.

This major shift may also see Olympia turning back towards Elijah, someone that was there for her during her toughest times. That obviously has the potential to start a tense love triangle situation in the office. Olympia and Elijah's relationship was kept mostly a secret, but if it gets out to Julian, that could have serious ramifications at the firm and could cause a bigger problem for Matty, who is now working closely with both of them.

The winter finale of Matlock, "No, No Monsters," airs this week, leaving viewers to wonder what other shocking revelations will come to the surface. The stakes are higher than ever, with Matty getting closer to learning who buried the Wellbrexa info. Now, coupled with this new tension between Olympia and Julian, things are reaching a boiling point as the show heads into its winter hiatus.

