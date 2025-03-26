In an era of reboots, it's hard for any series to stand on its own. Many of these shows have to spend significant air time justifying their existence. Fortunately, Matlock, a reboot of the 1986 NBC series starring Andy Griffith, is not just another reboot lost in the shuffle. The new CBS series stars Kathy Bates as Madeleine "Matty" Matlock, a lawyer out for revenge on the lawyers who could have prevented the opioid-related death of her daughter, Ellie.

Matlock is a partial pseudonym Matty uses to hide from her colleagues at Jacobson Moore, the corrupt law firm she holds responsible, as she builds her case against them while simultaneously working cases with them. The gender-swap and motive of the character gives the series enough to differentiate it from its predecessor. It's also topical given the ongoing opioid crisis in the United States. Combine these facts with the stellar acting of screen veteran Bates and you have the recipe for a hit series. In fact, Matlock has already been renewed for a second season before the first has even finished its 18-episode run.