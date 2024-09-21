Oscar-winner Kathy Bates was reported to be retiring from Hollywood soon, news that she has since demystified. Known for her groundbreaking performance in the Stephen King adaptation, Misery, the actress is taking on a lighthearted series as her next acting credit, showing that she still has a lot more work to do before taking a career break. Bates will play Madeline Matlock in the Matlock reboot, which will follow its titular character in her pursuit to return to practicing law years after she last stepped foot in a court hearing. The new iteration is a CBS production helmed Jane the Virgin's creator Jennie Snyder Urman, and it features a stacked cast, with Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, and Leah Lewis joining in.

It will also focus on an overlying theme in today's society, which is how women after a certain age are overlooked. Bates' character isn't as youthful as the other people who work alongside her at the firm, but that in no way stops her from being just as capable of handling challenging cases. Despite being a procedural, with a different case every week, the series will further develop its characters with every episode. If you are eager to watch a legal drama with various comedic moments, here is when and where the show will be on.

When Is the 'Matlock' Reboot Coming Out?

After the reboot was announced last year, it took a while before the official release date was confirmed. The project was delayed due to the WGA and SAG strikes, and it was only in July that CBS shared that the series would be part of the network's 2024 fall release schedule. As of this Sunday, September 22, Matlock will premiere its pilot episode at 8 p.m. ET. However, the next episode will only air a few weeks later, on Thursday, October 17 at 10 p.m. ET. After that, the rest of the season will come out on the same day and time slot.

Where Can You Watch the 'Matlock' Reboot?

The series will come out on CBS, which is a channel that is included in US cable TV. If audiences aren't able to tune in through traditional cable, CBS is also available through live TV streaming services, such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, and Paramount + with Showtime. The series will air on Global TV in Canada and on Sky Witness in the UK.

Can You Watch the 'Matlock' Reboot Without Cable TV?

The only way to watch new episodes of Matlock aside from CBS is by watching them the day after on Paramount +. The streaming service's essential plan allows subscribers to watch CBS shows on demand the day after they air on TV. If you are hoping to watch the series and sign up for Paramount +, here is a breakdown of the plans available and how much each of them costs.

Plan What Is Included? Cost Paramount + Essential Ad-supported access to over 40,000 episodes and movies available in the catalog.

Does not include your local CBS station.

Watch NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League via separate live feeds. $7.99 per month / $59.99 per year Paramount + with Showtime Access to over 40,000 episodes and movies that are available in the catalog, without ad breaks (except for live TV).

Download episodes and movies to watch later.

Access to your local CBS station and Showtime programming. $12.99 per month / $119.99 per year

Watch the Trailer for the 'Matlock' Reboot

The series' official trailer starts with Madeline Matlock, arriving at a building and expressing how women become invisible when they age. Due to this, many undermine an older woman's ability to stand out in a given field. As Madeline walks in on a staff meeting and presents herself as a qualified lawyer to join the firm, she is able to share a piece of information that no one retrieved prior, making quite an impression. After this, the protagonist not only lands the job, but also proves that she is just as capable of excelling at the firm as anyone else, even though she hasn't practiced law since 1991.

By leaning in on her friendly personality and using her age to her advantage, Madeline establishes quick relationships with clients and colleagues. Soon enough, the main character becomes a fundamental member of the team and takes on challenging cases. By the end of the clip, she is seen having a laugh with co-workers, who jokingly call her Angela Lansbury (a nod to the renowned British actress).

What Is the 'Matlock' Reboot About?

This is the official synopsis for the reboot, provided by CBS:

"Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates stars as Madeline Matlock, a brilliant attorney who rejoins the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her cleverness tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), an attorney with a thirst for justice. Olympia’s ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her skills. Matty works alongside the firm’s younger associates – Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis)."

What Is the 'Matlock' Reboot Episode Schedule?

As previously mentioned, the Matlock reboot won't come out every week as is normally the case for most CBS shows. The series will premiere this Sunday, but will only air during its regular time slot starting in October. Here is the episode schedule with the confirmed dates for most of the season.

Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 "Pilot" Sunday, September 22, 2024 Episode 2 "Rome in a Day" Thursday, October 17, 2024 Episode 3 TBA Thursday, October 24, 2024 Episode 4 TBA Thursday, October 31, 2024 Episode 5 TBA Thursday, November 7, 2024 Episode 6 TBA Thursday, November 14, 2024 Episode 7 TBA Thursday, December 5, 2024 Episode 8 TBA Thursday, December 12, 2024 Episode 9 "Friends" TBA Episode 10 "Crash Helmets On" TBA

Where Can You Watch the OG 'Matlock'?

Although it might be easy to assume that the original series would be on Paramount +, that isn't the case here. Matlock aired for 9 seasons, from 1986 to 1994, and all of its episodes are available to stream on Pluto TV. Different from most streaming services, this one is free of charge with live TV channels and on-demand access to films and TV shows. The platform is available to download on a smart TV, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Can You Watch the 'Matlock' Reboot Without Seeing the OG Series?

Yes, you don't need to watch the original series before tuning in for the Matlock reboot. Although the new CBS production is being marketed as a reboot of the 1986 show, it doesn't follow the same storyline. Both projects are centered on attorneys who are exceptional at their jobs, and who prove that they are the perfect people to reach out to when in need of legal representation. Aside from this shared premise, the two TV shows are not linked to one another. As the trailer hints at, the OG Matlock is a series that exists within the reality of the new series, meaning that the characters on the CBS comedy are well aware of Andy Griffith's iconic character. In fact, the reboot is named after the protagonist, whose last name is the same as the title of the 1986 hit.