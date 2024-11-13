Matlock must reveal Madeline's secret at some point. Undoubtedly, it will shock many people as they realize everything they know about her is a lie or a half-truth. Matty has been working closely with Olympia, and their relationship has evolved. In the coming episodes, they learn more about each other and develop a newfound appreciation for one another. Skye P. Marshall plays Olympia Lawrence, and in an interview with TV Line, she discussed everything about the show. She also teased what Olympia's reaction to the secret might look like. Marshall presented how Olympia would react, saying,

"How would she react? I think it is going to be Jekyll and Hyde. I think that she will try her best to understand, because of their relationship. And she will probably be extremely heartbroken, because of their relationship."

Why Olympia's Reaction Might Not Be What's Expected

The reaction teased by Marshall does not seem to be what someone would expect, but it makes sense, given how much the duo has learned about each other. There has been a shift throughout the season which might inform Olympia's reaction. The walls she had put up when Matty first arrived at the firm have slowly been coming down as she learns more about the older woman. Even as Matty gets to know her better, she discovers nothing about Olympia, which is what she thought.

In Episode 6, "Sixteen Steps," the team works on a case of a couple who lost their child when a baby formula company disregarded safety protocols and sold contaminated formula. This case puts Olympia in a tough spot as a mother. "We explore Olympia’s fear of ever losing one of her children while watching Madeline process this grief that she will not and cannot ever heal from, because what parent can?" Marshall said. This fear makes her understand Matty better, and if the secret were to come out, she would be on Matty's side. Marshall also teased Olympia's shift from big pharma to civil litigation, something Matty would appreciate saying,

"She was done with big pharma. She wanted to do something extraordinary by representing very specific demographics of people who cannot afford her, but need her skillset, and then she can make it rain by getting a huge payout through the litigation, a class action lawsuit."

These comments reveal that Olympia and Matty have more in common than they know, which would inform Olympia's reaction. After all, she must have seen something in big pharma that did not align with her values and decided to focus on squeezing corporations dry through class-action suits. Matty is looking to hit this law firm where it hurts most. They have more in common than they know.

