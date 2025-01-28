The hit legal drama, Matlock, is imminently returning with the second half of its debut season. Acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, Matlock was easily one of the highlights of fall 2024's lineup of new series, being praised primarily for its strong writing and remarkable lead performance from Academy Award-winner, Kathy Bates. It may come off as a fairly familiar legal drama, but it's one that has a distinct charm and enough complexity to engage the viewer beyond the courtroom interior.

Very loosely based on the Andy Griffith Matlock series, which aired from March 1986 to May 1995, the modernized reboot follows Madeline Kingston (Bates), a wealthy older woman who assumes the false identity of Matty Matlock - adopted from the aforementioned Andy Griffith series, which exists as a TV show in the world of Matlock and means a great deal to Madeline - to snag a job at prestigious law firm, Jacobson Moore. With many twists and turns surrounding Madeline Matlock as a character, Matlock finds a clever way to keep its protagonist just as intriguing as its more procedural legal drama elements, if not even more so.

For those wanting to tune in for Matlock's midseason premiere this week, here is everything you need to know about where to watch the Kathy Bates legal drama when it returns.

When is 'Matlock' Returning?

Matlock returns with its midseason premiere on January 30, 2025. The series originally premiered in September 2024, where it initially held a time slot on Sunday night before immediately moving to Thursday nights from the second episode onward. With its midseason premiere, the series will continue to air on a weekly basis.

Where Can You Watch 'Matlock'?

Matlock is airing on CBS on Thursdays, at 9pm ET. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+, where episodes will debut the day after they premiere on the Paramount-owned television network. But if you find yourself without a Paramount+ subscription (and if you're one of the many who've cut the cord) and you'd like to purchase a plan, you may refer to the handy pricing guide below to decide which plan is best for your situation.

Plan Monthly Price Annual Price Free Trial Features Paramount+ with Showtime $12.99/month (after trial has ended) $119.99/year (after trial has ended) 1 week No ads (except live TV)

Download movies & shows

Access to Showtime's extensive library of titles

Stream CBS live, including sports and other live events Paramount+ Essential $7.99/month (after trial has ended) $59.99/year (after trial has ended) 1 week Limited to moderate ad support

Access to well over 40,000 episodes & movies in Paramount+'s catalog

Stream on 3 devices at once

Can You Stream 'Matlock' Without Paramount+?

Unfortunately for CBS legal drama/crime procedural enthusiasts and Kathy Bates fans alike, the only way you can watch Matlock outside of Paramount+ is by tuning in to the CBS television network when the show airs on Thursdays. So, for those without cable or a Paramount+ subscription, you will be unable to view the series. However, there is another option for streaming Matlock on Paramount+. The streamer offers free trials with both of its subscription packages, meaning if you wish to use your trial period to watch the entirety of Matlock season one once it finishes airing, that could be a possible alternative. That way, you can watch the series without having to commit to yet another streaming service. That is, until Matlock season two is inevitably released.

Watch the 'Matlock' Season 1 Trailer

The official trailer for Matlock season one can be viewed above. The quick, 60-second trailer gives a general overview of the show's premise and tone, capturing both the familiar legal drama proceedings and complex character drama just well enough to entice viewers who have yet to seek out the series ahead of its midseason return. If nothing else, the trailer does an apt job of differentiating itself from the original television series, helping the series to stand on its own two feet.

What is the Episode Schedule for 'Matlock' Season 1?

For those who want to keep track of Matlock as it airs, here is a comprehensive guide to the show's episodes, both those that have already aired and those which are yet to premiere.

Episode: Written By: Directed By: Release Date: 1 Jennie Snyder Urman Kat Coiro Sunday, September 22, 2024 2 Jennie Snyder Urman, John Lowe Kat Coiro Thursday, October 17, 2024 3 Nicki Renna Brad Silberling Thursday, October 24, 2024 4 Jeffrey Lieber Kat Coiro Thursday, October 31, 2024 5 Michelle Lieber Marie Jamora Thursday, November 7, 2024 6 Sara Rose Feinberg Kat Coiro Thursday, November 14, 2024 7 Hennah Sekander Tessa Blake Thursday, December 5, 2024 8 Sheridan Watson Yangzom Brauen Thursday, December 12, 2024 9 John Lowe Daniel Willis Thursday, January 30, 2025 10 TBC TBC Thursday, February 6, 2025

'Will Trent' (2023-)

ABC's hit crime drama, Will Trent, stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular protagonist, a Special Agent who suffered a harsh upbringing in the equally harsh streets of Atlanta, and is determined to ensure no one suffers the way he did. With his unique perspective and motivation rooted in personal tragedy, Trent makes for a highly-skilled Agent with the highest clearance rate in the GBI. Will Trent makes for a solid crime procedural for fans of the genre, anchored by a committed performance from Rodríguez. While the series airs on ABC, it is also available to stream via Hulu.

'Harry's Law' (2011-2012)

Yet another Kathy Bates-starring legal series, Harry's Law ran for a mere 34 episodes across two seasons, but its short lifespan doesn't mean it's still not worth seeking out, especially for fans of Bates. The legal dramedy followed a group of misfit lawyers who band together to form a somewhat unconventional law firm. The series offers up the typical intrigue one could want and expect from a series in this genre, but its unique mix of comedy and drama (often balanced perfectly by Bates' incredible performance as Harriet Korn) gave it enough of its own style to help the show stand apart from the plethora of generic procedurals on television at the time.

'Cross' (2024-)

Based on James Patterson's acclaimed series of novels, Prime Video's Cross serves as yet another interpretation of the iconic detective Alex Cross (previously played by Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry in past adaptations), portrayed by Aldis Hodge. The series acts as a crime procedural which follows Cross down a dark rabbit hole of the criminal underworld. Hodge makes for a very compelling Alex Cross, taking from Patterson's novels while also making the character his own. For any fans of the Alex Cross character, or crime dramas as a whole, Prime Video's new series is absolutely one to seek out.