Matlock returns from the holiday break on Thursday, January 30, and the return addresses some personal stories. The official logline below for Matlock Season 1, Episode 9, "Friends," previews the case the team will tackle, one that puts Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) closer. Images from the episode tease a burgeoning friendship between Olympia and Matty, given how both women understand each other and the struggles each goes through. Concerns about Matlock's extended stay at the firm arise, and Edwin (Sam Anderson) anticipates a growing risk of being found out.

"Matty helps Olympia take on Elijah’s (Eme Ikwuakor) cousin’s wrongful termination case. Also, Edwin worries that the longer Matty remains at Jacobson Moore, the more she puts herself in danger of being caught."

Matty and Olympia Grow Closer in 'Matlock' Season 1, Episode 9