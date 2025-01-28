The new CBS hit series Matlock premiered back on September 22, 2024 and has since garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. Across the show's first eight episodes, it debuted with record-breaking viewership, becoming the fall’s most-watched series, and has received award recognition for its star, Kathy Bates. The show has been on its winter hiatus since December 12, but will be returning for its mid-season premiere on January 30. In case you need a refresher before Matty returns to our screens, here are some important things to remember from the first half of Matlock Season 1.
'Matlock' Midseason Recap: What You Need To Remember Before the Show Returns
