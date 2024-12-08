When CBS announced a reboot of Matlock, the classic 1986-95 legal drama starring renowned acting veteran Andy Griffith, most assumed it would be a simple gender-swapped reboot of the show, hitting all the same notes (yours truly even wrote an article surmising the same). And for the majority of the premiere, it wasn't all that far off, with Kathy Bates' "Matty" Matlock another folksy, elderly lawyer with smarts and an eye for detail. Then came the last five minutes, and, well, it became very clear that this wasn't Grampa Simpson's Matlock at all. This Matlock has an edge to it, a meta-Matlock where Bates — follow along — is playing a retired lawyer, out to right a wrong by playing a lawyer based on the original Matlock lawyer, Ben Matlock, a show which exists in the 2024 TV series as itself, the OG TV series. That element is a notable divergence, but there are a number of big differences between the two beyond it.

What Do the 'Matlock' Shows Have in Common?

There are, however, some similarities that can be drawn between the two, which makes sense. Bates' Madeline Kingston, a wealthy retired lawyer, bases her "Matlock" persona on the fictional character, so it would stand to reason that there would be features of Griffith's Matlock that Matty uses for her own. The two share that folksy charm, a disarming trait that each uses to their advantage, but not in a way that feels malicious. Only for Ben, it's a natural part of his character, while for Matty, it's an act, a means to an end, but one she pulls off exceptionally well as Matlock. That said, there's an innocent charm in the moments we see her interacting with her grandson and husband as Kingston (Maddy and Edwin (Sam Anderson) making up after their big blowout in Episode 4 is sweet and, yes, charming).

Their legal strengths are another asset they share. Both are savvy, picking up on things that others have missed. Ben's is more fact-based, finding overlooked evidence at a crime scene, for example, while Matty's is more intuitive, based on observation and emotion. Her call to push her client to revisit the pain of losing their child in Episode 6 is the right one, despite how heartbreaking it is to watch. Episode 3, meanwhile, gives Matty an opportunity to try a case in court, and it's here that we see the most striking similarity between the two Matlocks. Ben, as he does in the Season 1 Episode "The Judge," masterfully guides a witness into confessing their guilt, proving his client innocent of murder. And it's something we see him do time after time. We've only really seen Matty in action in the aforementioned episode, but, similarly, she artfully leads Jeremy (Chad Coe), an employer being sued by Alex (Danielle Larracuente) for wrongful termination after sexually assaulting her, into confessing a previous conviction of sexual assault, setting the path for Alex's victory in court.

Another commonality? Their age, another disarming angle that lowers expectations of others, to their peril. It grants them a freedom not afforded the young, a means to draw out arguments in court, to gain access to the things they need, and an inherent presumption of trust. It's how Maddy was able to make her way into the offices of the law firm in the premiere, a funny sequence of events that includes bypassing security, being let in despite not having a security pass handy, because what harm could there possibly be in letting an innocent old lady into the building?

The Similarities Between the 'Matlock' TV Shows Only Go So Far

Close

Age also happens to be one of the differences between the two Matlock series as well. For Ben Matlock, his age is largely only recognized by himself. Others acknowledge it, but it's a badge of honor, a defense attorney with years of experience, and a high level of respect from those within, and without, the system. But for Matty, her age only garners some, if any, respect, and is seen as a disadvantage. She, too, has years of experience and knowledge, perhaps as much as Ben, but unlike him, it's not an asset that is seen as valuable to the firm. If she wants to join Jacobson Moore, she has to start at the bottom. The need to prove herself is two-fold: practically, the higher she works up the chain, the easier it is to access things she needs for her secretive goal; and personally, it feeds her pride, knowing that she still "has it." But the fact that her age puts her in a place where she needs to prove herself, as opposed to Ben, who doesn't need to prove a damn thing, is a less-than-subtle jab at our ageist society.

At the same time, it's a commentary on sexism. The most painfully obvious difference between the two Matlocks is their gender, and how each series approaches it. Age and experience aren't the only things that Ben brings to the courtroom. Being a male, especially in the 80s, gave that much more credibility to Ben as an attorney, one with his name on the door of the firm. In Matlock 2024, Matty and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) are each proving themselves as women who belong, and can excel, in a male-dominated field. I don't believe it's coincidental that Beau Bridges' Senior is the head of the firm, like Ben is head of his own, especially when Matty has the experience, and the money, to open her own firm, putting her purpose for joining Jacobson Moore aside.

What's the Biggest Difference Between 'Matlock' 1986 and 2024?

Ah, yes. Her purpose. Matty's mission to expose who in the firm hid evidence that could have saved her daughter's life opens up what is the biggest difference between the two series: What happens outside the courtroom. 1986 Matlock is a case-of-the-week legal drama, each episode a self-contained storyline that rarely bleeds into anything before or after it. We learn about Ben's life outside the courtroom in bits and pieces, and those things are largely surface-level. He's thrifty, he likes gray suits, he drives a Ford Crown Victoria, and he loves hot dogs. In Matlock 2024, we are privy to Matty's life outside. We know from the start why she's undertaken the subterfuge she has, and it adds an emotional depth that is largely absent from her predecessor. Each episode we learn a little bit more, allowing us to really understand and feel the torment that Matty has to hide every day she's in public as Matlock. No offense to Mr. Griffith, but Kathy Bates is tasked with a Matlock overwhelmed with conflicting emotions, and a purpose that goes beyond the courtroom. Ben gets the case, works the case, wins the case, and is done.

But it's not just Matty we are invested in. 2024 Matlock gives us insight into the supporting cast as well: the complicated relationship between Olympia and Julian (Jason Ritter); the lives of Billy (David Del Rio) and Sarah (Leah Lewis), the two first year associates in the firm, and their playful banter; and Edwin and Alfie (Aaron Harris), her grandson, and the depths they go to support and aid Matty as best they can. Matlock 1986, too, has a supporting cast we know about, like Charlene (Linda Purl), Ben's younger daughter. The difference is that, like Ben himself, most of what we know about the supporting cast of Matlock 1986 is skin-deep.

There are other differences. Matty doesn't have the same affection for hot dogs, for example, and her limousine is certainly a step up from Ben's Ford Crown Victoria. But here's an interesting similarity between the two Matlocks. Kathy Bates shares the screen with Beau Bridges. Do you know who else shared the screen with a Bridges? Ben Matlock himself, Andy Grifith, who starred in 1975's Hearts of the West with Beau's brother, Jeff Bridges, ironically connecting the two series with literal Bridges. Now if only Ron Howard would direct an episode...

Matlock airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Paramount+.

Your changes have been saved Matlock Release Date September 22, 2024 Cast Kathy Bates , Jason Ritter , Skye P. Marshall , David Del Rio , Leah Lewis , Aaron Harris , Eme Ikwuakor , Beau Bridges , Sam Anderson , Jordyn Weitz , Henry Allen , Colleen Camp Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Writers Jennie Snyder Urman Network CBS Directors Kat Coiro Expand

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+